In the year 2022 we live the revenge of geopolitics.

In a matter of a few months, many widely held beliefs about global politics and economics have gone up in smoke And we find ourselves in a world we think we have left behind: a land war in Europe, double-digit inflation, the threat of blackouts in some of the world’s richest economies, and a dangerous cold war between the two superpowers.

The year 2023 seems to be another one in which geopolitics prevails over the markets.



The business environment will be affected by the strategic decisions of the great powers (and those aspiring to this title) as well as by the efforts of other governments to mitigate the consequences of such decisions on their economies.

In this way, the relationship between the US and China will be the determining factor. Its evolution in 2023 will be marked by the intensification of economic and technological rivalry, attempts (with limited success) to cooperate in specific areas, and the risk of a dangerous miscalculation in the military sphere.

The Biden government will extend trade restrictions and sanctions against China, to counteract the economic, technological, and military power of the Asian giant. At the same time, the new US industrial policy will seek to attract investment in strategic industries closer to home.

All this will drive the reconfiguration of the value chains that have sustained the global economy in the last two decades. For companies, it will imply an unpredictable regulatory environment and persistent inflationary pressures.

The conflict in Ukraine, by contrast, is likely to escalate in 2023.

At once, we cannot rule out an acute crisis in the relationship between the two superpowers. While military escalation in Taiwan is unlikely in 2023, the risk of a sea or air accident, or mistake, between military forces will be latent. An incident of this nature would be very disruptive even if the scene of open conflict continues to be far away.

The conflict in Ukraine, by contrast, is likely to escalate in 2023. Russia seems to be preparing another offensive, including a new attempt to take kyiv. This will bring with it the extension of the sanctions regime imposed by the US, Europe, and other states, as well as new disruptions in energy markets and global value chains.

Putin will bet that the damage to European consumers and the costs of supporting Ukraine will lead to political rifts and disputes within the European Union and the United States, and he is probably right. To deal with these consequences, European governments will continue to rethink their energy and economic policies.

All of the above will lead us to an increasingly fragmented global economy, regulated, and sanctioned.

How is Latin America doing?

Let’s start with the optimistic perspective. The US-China rivalry and the reconfiguration of global value chains will encourage investment in the region, although the benefits will be concentrated in Mexico and, to a lesser extent, Brazil.

The region will also have opportunities in the face of changes in energy markets. It must take advantage of high prices for its hydrocarbon exports while positioning itself to be a key player in the supply of alternative energy and strategic minerals.

The bad news is that taking advantage of these opportunities—and mitigating the negative effects of these geopolitical changes, such as inflation—will not be possible without strategic public policy, political leadership, and regional cooperation. Although these conditions are scarce in some corners of the region, it is still expected that there will be successes that will create opportunities for companies.

THEODORE KAHN

ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR FOR CONTROL RISK

