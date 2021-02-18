There is one a year after the attack Educational initiativethat wants to help prevent something like this from happening again. It was not founded by the city of Hanau or the state of Hesse. But Serpil Unvar, the mother of one of the dead.

There is a shop near the crime scene where families meet, for whom nothing has been as it should be since February 19, 2020. It was not rented from an official body, but from left activists who paid for it collect on the internet.

There will never be a trial for the Hanau attack because the perpetrator killed himself. The families of the victims and those who survived are left with their questions. With questions that become more agonizing, the more their answer becomes a prerequisite for finding a way of dealing with the events – and somehow being able to continue living with them one day.

All this makes Hanau’s deed look like a private problem for the relatives. But it is not. It is also the problem of the whole country, of all of society. It touches on the question of what is possible in this country and how what happens is dealt with.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Nachrichten live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Nine young people are dead

Why did mothers, fathers, siblings, cousins, friends of the dead sit down a few days ago? in front of a camera and read out the inconsistencies that arise for you from the night of the crime? Why aren’t those responsible walking around with these questions? Doesn’t everyone want to know why a man who is mentally ill is allowed to have a gun license? Or why emergency calls are not accepted?

Doesn’t everyone want to know whether victims of crimes are actually autopsied without being asked as a relative, and at some point you get to see a corpse patched up, but only if you don’t give up? Doesn’t everyone want to know what official bodies are doing? How misanthropic can it get here? Especially when you are in need?

In Germany one is relatively quick to nod when there is talk of structural racism, almost as if one were accepting the accusation for the sake of simplicity. But that cannot be done. The attack on February 19, 2020 is one of the most serious right-wing extremist attacks that has occurred on German soil since 1945. Nine people, all young people, are dead. They had foreign roots and foreign names.

The act should have gone to the bone

It was an outbreak of unparalleled racist hatred and should have hit the marrow and bone of the country that can so pathetically shout “Never again”. It was quick too – dutiful? – there was talk of caesura, but what did you want to tie it to? Instead, Corona came and took the attention that seemed happy to follow.

It is important to finally ensure that the authorities, and indeed everyone, work together against right-wing extremism. And that in the case of assassinations and attacks, it is clear how to deal with the injured, injured and relatives of the dead. What is the bare minimum and yet does not happen. Relatives experienced this after the NSU series of murders and after the attack on Breitscheidplatz.

Instructions are required for an empathic approach to relatives

Nobody wants to deny that the individual officers themselves can be overwhelmed in such exceptional situations. But it must be ensured that they do not forget that all of this is much more overwhelming and much worse for the injured and the relatives. Clear guidelines are required for official action in the event of terrorism up to and including the creation of opportunities to provide clarification in the case of dead perpetrators, as it were in a process-like manner.

The educational initiative that was created in Hanau has a motto. That is: We want to solve the problem, not the question of guilt. That is a noble and generous attitude. With that, Serpil Unvar, mother of Ferhat Unvar, who was murdered by a German racist on February 19, 2020, has a lot ahead of the country where she has lived for more than 25 years.