The latest economic indicators reveal aspects of the crisis of the Turkish economy, with the lira recording a new decline to a historical level recently, in addition to the decline in net foreign exchange reserves at a time when the authorities seek to meet the demand for foreign exchange and achieve stability in the exchange rate of the local currency, and in light of what is reported Regarding the government easing its grip on the lira.

In this context, the upcoming meeting of the Central Bank of Turkey, scheduled for June 22, and after the appointment of Hafiza Ghaya Arkan, is seen as the “first test” in Erdogan’s new presidency, which will reveal the nature of the policies that will be pursued in the next stage. And whether Turkey will change its “unconventional” policies related to interest-cutting in the current new phase, or will this policy continue despite the high inflation rates?

Based on the results of the highly anticipated central meeting, the future directions of the Turkish economy will be determined, which faces a range of structural problems and wide-ranging challenges, both related to those “unconventional” policies as well as exposure to external shocks, starting from the Corona pandemic and its effects and ending with the war in Ukraine, as well as The devastating earthquake that struck ten Turkish cities on the sixth of last February.

Turkish economic crisis

Advisor to the World Bank, professor of economics, Dr. Mahmoud Anbar, indicates in exclusive statements to the “Sky News Arabia” website that:

The Turkish economy – since the pre-war period in Ukraine and its repercussions – has been suffering from clear basic structural problems.

These problems then directly affected the Turkish lira, which recorded low historical levels, and which declined significantly, as well as the inflation rates, which reached more than 85 percent last October.

The Turkish economy has also witnessed – and due to these structural problems and the consequences of successive crises – a decline in productivity.

The Turkish lira fell to a historically low level, during Friday’s trading, and in Wednesday’s session it witnessed its largest decline since a historic collapse in 2021.

The lira has lost more than 19.9 percent of its value since the beginning of the year, and its declines have worsened since the election of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for a third term last month.

Anbar adds: “The main reason behind these problems is the fiscal and monetary policy followed in Turkey, which was largely controlled by President Erdogan, in what was considered an incursion by the presidency into the technical work of drawing monetary policy, which had negative repercussions on the economic conditions.” “.

He points out that “this imbalance was followed by the economic repercussions of the war in Ukraine, which had repercussions on all countries of the world, especially countries with exposed economies, which are most affected by external shocks.”

And the World Bank advisor continues: “Nevertheless, at a time when many central banks, including the US Federal Reserve, resorted to monetary tightening measures (the sum of measures that central banks follow to reduce the demand for money) to curb inflation, and by raising interest rates, However, the Turkish Central Bank, which relied on an unconventional policy, proceeded to reduce interest in a way that had negative effects on the economy.

Hafiza Ghaya Erkan, a US financial executive, has been appointed head of the Turkish central bank, as the bank prepares to change course and tighten policy after years of lower interest rates and a cost of living crisis.

Prior to the appointment of the former central bank governor in March 2021, Erdogan had ousted his three predecessors for tightening monetary policy against his will.

The Turkish central bank did not raise interest rates under the leadership of the current former governor, Shihab Qawuji Oglu, at all, but rather reduced them to 8.5 percent, compared to 19 percent at the beginning of his tenure.

Erdogan was publicly calling for a rate cut below the 10 percent level, and he promised to do so more than once, as he believes that this would support production and investment.

‘conditional’ improvement

According to Anbar, “future estimates indicate some progress in the coming period with regard to the Turkish economy,” citing World Bank reports in this regard. However, he believes that “this progress depends on a number of factors, the most important of which is the correct management of financial policies, stability on the security and political levels, and transparency in managing the economic file.”

The net foreign exchange reserves of the Central Bank of Turkey continued to decline to a new record low in the week ending June 2nd. On Thursday, data revealed that net foreign exchange reserves fell to -5.7 billion dollars, which is the lowest level ever recorded.

The central bank’s net reserves fell by about $1.3 billion last week, to the lowest level recorded since data began being published in 2002.

And the World Bank consultant adds: “If the management of the economic file continues on the same previous situation, there will be no tangible progress and these positive future estimates will not be realized,” taking into account the consequences of the earthquake that struck a number of Turkish cities and left losses exceeding $35 billion, while it was not achieved. The Turkish government has promised economic stability so far, and in light of the wide challenges that this file is witnessing.

The World Bank revised its forecast for the Turkish economy for the year 2023, achieving a growth of 3.2 percent instead of the 2.7 percent it expected at the beginning of this year.

The World Bank also raised its expectations for the growth of the Turkish economy for the year 2024 by 4.3 percent instead of 4 percent in the past, and expected a rate of 4.1 percent in the year 2025.

The World Bank report predicted that the earthquake that struck Turkey last February would cause losses of about $34.2 billion.

Official data showed, at the end of last month, that the Turkish economy grew by 4 percent in the first quarter of this year, slightly exceeding expectations.

According to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute, the gross domestic product for the first quarter increased 0.3 percent from the previous quarter on a seasonally adjusted basis and according to calendar considerations.

In the estimation of the World Bank consultant, if the same unconventional policy linked to low interest rates is adhered to, the Turkish economy will face more problems.

A number of banks and analysts expected the future interest path after these changes in the Turkish government, whether at the next meeting this month, or later.

Societe Generale: Bank analysts expect the Turkish Central Bank to raise interest rates by 650 basis points.

JP Morgan: Bank analysts are eager for the central bank to raise interest rates by 1,650 basis points in one go (which, if it does happen, would be the largest increase by the Turkish central bank since 2010).

Barclays: Barclays analysts agree with JP Morgan analysts regarding the upcoming decision, in terms of a 1,650 basis point hike.

Positive indicators

For his part, Karam Saeed, a researcher specializing in Turkish affairs, believes that the composition of the new Turkish government suggests several indicators, which he monitors in exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia Economy” as follows:

Attracting a group of technocrats and those in charge of files professionally (especially with regard to Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek and Cevdet Yilmaz, the new Turkish vice president).

Pushing elements that have a wide reputation and presence in local and international circles, and enjoy the confidence of foreign investors, especially Minister Simsek (which is an encouraging factor for foreign investors).

The trend towards “reducing” the intervention of the Turkish president in the issue of drawing monetary policy in the country.

He indicates that these indicators would support economic policy in the right direction, and in a way that supports positive estimates at the level of the Turkish economy in the future, also along with the foreign policies that are arranged in terms of Turkey’s ability to open up to its regional environment and zero problems, and in the presence of Hakan Fidan Minister of Finance, who was the head of intelligence.

Saeed identifies the most important priority economic files that the Turkish government has in mind at the current stage, the most important of which are:

Besieging the deterioration in the price of the lira (it has lost more than 19.9 percent of its value since the beginning of 2023, and it had lost 29 percent in 2022, and 44 percent in 2021).

Dropping inflation rates into single digits (after inflation rates recorded their highest level in nearly a quarter of a century last October at 85.51 percent, before rates fell to 39.59 percent in May).

Crisis of decline in foreign investment.

High external debt (at a time when Turkey’s budget deficit exceeded $13 billion in the first quarter of 2023).

The consequences of the earthquake and the economic cost (the cost may reach 100 billion dollars for reconstruction).

Confidence boost

Turkish economist Naghi Bakir tells Sky News Arabia: “I am not very optimistic. The biggest problem now is the lack of outsourcing (referring to the decline in foreign investment). It requires steps to strengthen trust, law and stability. in the country.”

He points out that there are local elections in March next year, and until then, if the government gets enough resources to pay off the external debt, finance the current account deficit and keep the economy afloat, the great economic collapse will be postponed and Erdogan will have a chance in these elections.

“For a final solution to the economic collapse, fundamental changes and reforms are required in the political, legal and economic fields,” he concludes.