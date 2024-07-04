In the world of smartphones, Sony has managed to stand out once again with the launch of the Sony Xperia 1 IV. This device, known for its power and cutting-edge features, is now available at an incredible price on Amazon, at just $17,109 pesos.

This promotion seeks to put a device that offers the best in mobile photography and videography within the hands of technology fans.

He Sony Xperia 1 IV It is known for its impressive 4K cinema camera setup, which dwarfs competitors like Samsung and Apple. Equipped with three high-quality lenses, this smartphone allows you to capture images and videos with exceptional sharpness and detail, even in low-light conditions. Its versatility is reflected in its 24mm wide angle and its telephoto lens with real optical zoom, offering a professional-grade photography experience in the palm of your hand.

In addition to its Excellence in photography, the Xperia 1 IV It features an elegant and robust design. The IPX5/IPX8 certification guarantees its water resistance, while Corning Glass Victus on both sides of the device provides superior protection against drops and scratches. These features make it the ideal choice for those with an active and adventurous lifestyle.

The offer on Amazon is for a limited time, so those interested are advised to take advantage of this opportunity before it ends. 12GB RAM and 5G connectivityhe Sony Xperia 1 IV Not only does it offer outstanding power and speed, but it also presents itself as a more affordable option compared to its direct competitors, Samsung and Apple.

With its combination of advanced technology, durable design and now an affordable price, the Sony Xperia 1 IV is positioned as an irresistible choice for consumers looking for the very best in mobile technology.