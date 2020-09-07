A volunteer receives a coronavirus test vaccine in Hollywood, Florida in August 2020 (CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)

The health and financial challenges are colossal: which country will develop and massively produce the first vaccine against Covid-19? Franceinfo today stops in China, the United States and Russia.

In China, cradle of the epidemic, research at full speed and under pressure

China obviously wants to catch everyone by surprise. The stake is important: to forget the scandals around the first months of the epidemic in Wuhan. All Chinese laboratories, whether public, private or military, are mobilized with exceptional means. Of the 23 vaccines currently being tested on humans, 13 are Chinese vaccines. Among the most advanced research: that of the Military Academy of Sciences. The project is highly publicized with at its head General Chen Wei, who poses in fatigues in front of the cameras. “We have decades of experience, this is not the first time we have carried out this kind of mission, she explains. Despite the pressure, we are very determined, we will get there. ”

But this research raises questions about the methods used by China: the country has already vaccinated thousands of people, either to speed up testing or not overconfidence. The army even gave the green light on June 25 to use the vaccine on the military. Which may imply a massive vaccination campaign within the army. Diplomatic staff and employees of large Chinese groups abroad were also vaccinated before returning to their posts. To go faster, China is allowing accelerated procedures, but it will have to convince of the quality of the doses produced because the sector has been shaken by several scandals of defective vaccines in recent years.

In the United States, colossal means to succeed before the presidential election

It has been a promise from the US president for months: Donald Trump hopes for a vaccine by November and the presidential election. His administration has invested $ 11 billion in several vaccine projects to fund research, to buy hundreds of millions of doses, but also the vials and syringes that go with them. Recently things have accelerated even further. Health authorities are asking “urgently” that each American state is prepared to organize the vaccination of millions of people, starting with caregivers or vulnerable people. All by November 1, two days before the presidential election.

The White House may well defend itself from any pressure, for Donald Trump the arrival of a vaccine before the presidential election would be a blessing. Such a remedy has therefore become a political object. The opponents of the American president accuse him of instrumentalization. On the weekend of September 5, for example, Kamala Harris, running mate of her Democratic opponent Joe Biden, said she would not take Donald Trump at his word about the safety and effectiveness of such an early vaccine.

In Russia, the very media conquest of a vaccine

For a month, the Kremlin, with a great deal of communication, has been trying to bring the production of the Sputnik V vaccine to life, presented on August 11 by Moscow as the first in the world effective against the coronavirus. After Russian President Vladimir Poutine, who had put forward one of his daughters volunteering to receive this vaccine, it is the Defense Minister’s turn to get involved in this communication company. Sergey Choïgou appeared repeatedly on television channels in military attire, right sleeve raised and receiving his first injection. Same example with Sergei Sobyanin, the mayor of Moscow, who declared that to be able to ask the inhabitants of the capital to go to be vaccinated, it was first necessary to be it oneself.

But the international community doubts the effectiveness of this vaccine. According to a publication of the British journal The Lancet, two studies conducted on only 76 adults showed no serious side effects of the vaccine. Another conclusion: all participants produced neutralizing antibodies. But Russian scientific authorities themselves recognize that the big question mark remains the effectiveness of Sputnik V on people over the age of 60, considered potentially the most vulnerable. They hope to provide guarantees in this area at the end of stage 3 of the tests which will last at least throughout September.