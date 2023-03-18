The League Cup or better known as the League Cupwill be starting its edition this year.
This tournament, which is endorsed by Concacaf, is created by Liga MX and by MLS, this for the preparation of the 2024 Champions League.
It should be noted that 18 Mexican football clubs and 29 Major League Soccer clubs participate in this contest, who will seek to throw all the meat on the grill to achieve the long-awaited title.
For this edition, the host countries will be the United States and Canadawith a total of 77 matches to be played in both territories.
In total there are 47 teams that will participate in this edition of the Leagues Cup 2023, which will be divided into 15 groups of 3 teams, with the best 2 of each of the groups advancing to the next round.
It should be noted that the two remaining teams will be the one that has scored the most points in 2022 Mexican soccer, while the other will be the 2022 MLS Cup champion.
In the group stage, two games per table will be played, while in the final phase it will only be one game to determine who advances to the next round of the tournament.
The tournament will start on July 21 of this yearwhile the grand final of the contest is agreed to take place on Saturday, August 19.
