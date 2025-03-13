Where is the highest Christ in Spain and is very similar to that of Rio de Janeiro

“They have copied that of Rio de Janeiro,” many visitors think when they arrive in Palencia and admire the figure of the Christ of the Otero, which protects the city from the top of a hill. But they are wrong. Because This monumental sculpture created by the artist Victorio Macho, was inaugurated four months before the famous Christ of Corcovado. Hence, Rio de Janeiro and Palencia are twin cities in recognition of their iconic statues.

The Christ of the Otero It is the highest in Spain, with a height of 21.02 meters. Worldwide, it occupies the 17th position in the list of the highest chrys, although it became among the former. And, in addition, it is the oldest monumental Christ in the world, since it was inaugurated in 1931 after a construction period of only eight months. Guanajuato, in Mexico, had raised a decade before, but was dynamited and rebuilt in the fifties. It represents an image of the Sacred Heart of Jesus of post -Cubist style, with simple and geometric forms. The head and hands, raised with the palms oriented towards the city to which they bless, show a rigidity inspired by ancient Greece and in its chest a medallion of the sacred Heart of Jesus stands out that has become an icon for the city, present in its merchandising tourist and in numerous decorative elements.

Victorio Macho built it in reinforced concrete, covered in artificial stone, on an octagonal folded and hollow basis, which constitutes the trunk of Christ, and where the execution of his feet stands out. Some elements, such as hair or medallion, have a simple ornamentation with porcelain ceramic tiles.

Its author, Victorio Macho (1887-1966), is buried in the crypt of the Santa María del Otero Hermitage, excavated at the foot of the size. He was one of the most important sculptors of his time, with a great artistic legacy in Palencia, but also in Madrid, Toledo or several cities in Latin America. At the foot of the Christ, in fact, we can visit the Interpretation Center around his life and work.

A legend hill

The Christ of the Otero is also the highest in Spain and an iconic monument for the city of Palencia, a symbol of history and legend. It is located in an environment considered sacred since time immemorial, the hills of the Otero and San Juanilloan important archaeological site protected today. In addition, it rests on two hermitages: that of Santa María del Otero and that of Santo Toribio, warned, curiously, dos Santos who ended up confusing and becoming one: the bishop Toribio of Astorga, from the middle of the 5th century, and the palentine monk Toribio, anacoreta of the sevent The Priscilianist doctrine.

Little Guide of Rio de Janeiro: The most important thing about the city of Carioca

Precisely in that “Pedrea” arises the most beautiful tradition around the Christ: the monk had to take refuge in the Cuevas del Cerro and, at that time, the Carrión River overflowed and flooded the city. The rain only ceased when the Palencia returned to apologize, so they promised to celebrate a vote of Villa every year. Thus arises the pilgrimage of Santo Toribio and the popular Pedrea del Pan and Quesillo, in April, today declared a regional tourist interest party. Instead of throwing stones, today bags with bread and cheese are thrown from the earth, a popular celebration that is worth visiting and celebrating.