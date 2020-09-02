Author: Manoj Chaturvedi.

The Indian team has created history by winning gold jointly with Russia in the Chess Olympiad. This success is like winning the World Cup in cricket and hockey and Davis Cup in tennis, but the response of the countrymen and the Indian media about it cannot be said to be very encouraging. The reason for this is probably that chess is not considered a prime time material. However, India has made great progress in this game in the last two-three decades and the country has also got a player like Vishwanathan Anand, a five-time world champion. Chess is played on a large scale in the country, but there is no craze for it like cricket and hockey among the countrymen. And this is not just India’s problem. This is the situation around chess worldwide.

Historical competition

In order to create a passion for chess, one has to create a craze like the 1972 World Champion match between Bobby Fisher and Boris Spasky. The media tried to cover the coverage from every angle. The reason for its popularity was a period of cold war between the US and the Soviet Union. This match had brought chess so hot that in countries where chess was not popular, this competition was also discussed. Fisher and Spasky’s match was also significant in that Bobby Fisher became world champion after World War II, breaking the dominance of the then Soviet Union for the first time. Interestingly, Bobby Fisher did not have the slightest bit of patriotism, yet faced the Soviet Union player, when Fisher’s refusal to play was persuaded by President Nixon’s national security adviser Henry Kissinger himself to play .

Vishwanathan Anand has expressed the hope that just as India won the ICC Cricket World Cup in 1983, the youth’s craze for the sport increased, so will chess. But it does not seem that this success will have any significant impact on the popularity of chess in the country. This can be understood by the faint response of the countrymen on the news of winning the championship.

However, winning a gold medal with traditional champions like Russia means a lot. The Russians win the title of Chess Olympiad for the sixth time shows their dominance in this game. He has won this biennial championship 18 times before as the Soviet Union. As far as India is concerned, it is the only bronze medal she won in 2014. The change in the format of the championship this time due to the Corona effect has also played an important role in India’s success. Earlier this championship was played on a classical basis and the countries used to field their best four players in every match, but this time it was being held online, FIDE changed the team combination. This time it was necessary to include two under-20 players and two women players in each team. Among women, we have two stalwarts in the form of Koneru Hampi and Dronavalli Harika and the Indian level is very high in the junior category. This is the reason why our team was able to beat Poland in the semi-finals against a team like Russia in the final.

After the first match between India and Russia were reduced to three, Vishwanathan Anand, captain Vidit Gujarati and D Harika were drawn in the second match and Koneru Hampi lost. On the remaining two boards, Divya Deshmukh was in a winning position against Polina Shuvalova of Russia and Nihal Sarin’s stakes went towards the draw. But then suddenly, when the Indian players’ internet connection was broken from the server, Russia was declared the winner by 4.5–1.5 points, losing both players after losing time. India officially took the Protest and Fiday accepted India’s right that if India had got one and a half points in the last two games, the match would have been equal to three-three. On this basis, he made both India and Russia the winner of the gold medal.

There is no doubt that India has emerged as a force in chess in the last two-three decades. Praveen Thipsay was the player to achieve the first Grandmaster Norm for India. But before him, Vishwanathan Anand became the first Grandmaster in 1988. After this, by 1997, it could increase to only two as Dibyendu Barua and Praveen Thipsay. But this game inspired the youth when Vishwanathan Anand became the World Champion and as a result, the Indian youth started becoming Grandmaster at the age of 14-15. The country which once craved for grandmasters, there was a long line of grandmasters. Currently, the number of Grandmasters in the country has reached close to 65.

Elevated category

India has got the advantage of this that the category of the country’s tournaments has become high, so that players do not have to play abroad to get GM Norm. In fact, according to the rules, in tournaments where players have one third of the grandmasters, GM norm can be achieved but it is necessary to play three grandmasters to get the norm. Nowadays there is a lot of Grandmasters in the country, so there is no problem in getting GM Norm. But now the need is to bring chess to its legitimate honor in the country, which can be made only by creating a passion for this game in the hearts of the countrymen.