The Chinese Minister of Defense, Li Shangfuhas not been seen in public for almost a month, which continues to raise questions about his situation, which is reminiscent of that of Qin Gang, who was dismissed last July as foreign minister, without explanation, after disappearing from public life.

Li did not participate in a key meeting of the Politburo of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) held this Wednesday, which was attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to videos broadcast by the state broadcaster CCTV.

The meeting, chaired by Xi, deliberated on a report regarding the “first round of disciplinary inspections” of the formation, fueling rumors that Li would be investigated for corruption.

The last time the Defense Minister attended a meeting of this type was on June 30.

Later, Li, sanctioned by Washington since 2018 for purchasing weapons from Russia, was seen in public at a China-Africa security forum held on August 29, shortly after he traveled to Moscow and Minsk to meet with senior officials. Russian and Belarusian officials.

According to the newspaper Financial Times, US sources believe the minister is under house arrest while he is the subject of an investigation whose nature is unknown..

The US ambassador in Tokyo, Rahm Emanuel, said on the social network

Li still appears on the Ministry of Defense website and there are recent mentions of his name on the Asian country’s social networks.

The Foreign Ministry website deleted a large part of the mentions of Qin Gang a month after his disappearance, when his dismissal had already been confirmed at the end of last July.

Qin, the former Chinese ambassador to the United States, was promoted last December and stopped appearing in public on June 25 after months of frenetic activity with the opening of the country once the “zero covid” policy was finalized.

Chinese President, Xi Jinping, at the BRICS summit.

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) removed him from office without explanation, raising all kinds of speculation about his downfall, from health problems to an alleged extramarital affair with a television presenter. and even a political purge after months of internal struggles within the formation.

Li’s absence comes after the recent dismissal of two generals from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Rocket Force, for which no explanation was also provided.

