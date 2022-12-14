Yes, in your driveway, but what if you don’t have a driveway, or you have a driveway but no charging station? We tell you in this video.

Everyone charges their car at home, right?

The ideal is, of course, to get into your EV with full batteries in your own driveway in the morning. But maybe you don’t have a driveway at all and your own charging point OR your energy contract is very unfavorable at the moment. Then you have to charge somewhere else!

In this video we answer various questions about ‘charging outside the door’. What you should do if you don’t have a driveway with your own charging station.

In short, there are of course two different ways to charge. You can charge your EV at a public charging station. Or you can do this at a fast charger.

We cover a number of ‘charging station issues’ in the video

What exactly is the difference between charging and fast charging?

What is the easiest way to find a (fast) charger?

Can you actually request a charging station for your street?

What are the rules for parking at charging stations?

Are there differences between fast chargers?

Is fast charging more expensive than ‘regular’ public charging?

Which cars charge the fastest?

What about charging abroad?

For answers to these questions, watch the video and then if you want to request a charging station for your street yourself. Then you consult charging pole needed.nl

This article and the video was created in collaboration with the Dutch government. Would you like to read more information about electric driving or even more opportunities to contribute to a more sustainable society? Then look upNice on Weg.nl!

