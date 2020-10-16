Highlights: BJP leader Dhirendra Singh has no clue after absconding in Ballia

Ghazipur / Ballia

The murder in front of officers in Ballia in UP has caused a stir in the administrative machinery. It is alleged that BJP leader Dhirendra Singh shot and killed a person in front of SDM and CO. The DIG had claimed that they would hold the accused by night but police hands are still empty. In Ghazipur, there are serious questions about the robbery and murder.

Thursday was a challenging day for the officers of both Ballia and Ghazipur districts. On the one hand, during the firing in the quota allocation, there was a murder incident in the presence of public officers in Ballia. At Ghazipur, miscreants shot Sarerah a young man and escaped with a bike. Not a single accused has been arrested in both the cases. The way the incident was carried out, the law-and-order question is being questioned.

In Ghazipur, the miscreants looted cash of three and a half lakhs. On the way, when the bike went bad, another passerby started snatching the boy’s bike. On protest, the miscreants shot him and snatched the bike and escaped. . The miscreants also left their bikes on the spot. This incident is on the Parsa-Tirahipur road of Police Station Barsar. Angry villagers blocked the way. DM-SP arrived late at night when the jam ended.

In Ballia, 8 people have been named in the murder case in the controversy over quota allocation, but till now the main accused is out of the grip of the police. Both Ghazipur and Ballia are border districts of Bihar. Border districts are also on alert for the assembly elections in Bihar. In such a situation, law and order is in the dock in both the districts on the same day.

In the case of murder in Ballia, DIG Subhash Chandra Dubey had said that this case is a challenge for his department. In the night itself, the accused will be in the custody of the police. But in the night the police raided many places along with Dhirendra’s house, yet nothing was touched. The police, who reached the house of accused BJP leader Dhirendra, erased their anger by vandalizing the vehicles and chairs parked there.

Dhirendra is being told that he is close to Bairia MLA Surendra Singh and is associated with the frontal organization of the BJP. The family members of the deceased have accused the police of driving Dheerendra away from the spot. The top officials have termed Dhirendra’s escape from the spot as police negligence. Officers and police personnel at the scene were suspended following the CM’s direction in the case. At the same time, in the case of murder in Ghazipur, the villagers have demanded financial help for the family of the deceased. Jaiprakash’s brother, who was killed in Ballia, has demanded a job for his nephew.