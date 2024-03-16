We are still waiting for the ID Buzz GTX, Volkswagen's coolest new bus.

The fully electric Volkswagen ID Buzz has been with us for a while now. In the intervening period, an extended variant has been released and we are eagerly awaiting the GTX, which should be the performance-oriented model.

There are two reasons why the Volkswagen ID Buzz GTX is back on the radar. Firstly, this week the ID3 GTX and the ID7 Tourer GTX were presented. Secondly, it is Volkswagen itself that makes an announcement about the ID Buzz. You may already feel it coming, the GTX is closer than you think!

Volkswagen has announced that the ID Buzz GTX will be presented worldwide on March 21. That's next Thursday. On that day, the brand organizes the annual press conference where all financial figures for 2023 are discussed. To ensure that such a day is not dusty and boring, there is also exciting news to report in the form of the ID Buzz GTX.

Porsche actually did the same thing last week. The Taycan Turbo GT was presented for the first time with the presentation of the financial figures. So that day still had a special meaning. Volkswagen is doing something similar, but with the long-awaited ID Buzz GTX.

In short, next week we can finally meet Volkswagen's thickest van for 2024. Now we hope that it will indeed be a nice thing. To date, the GTX models have been received somewhat lukewarm. They are fun, but not so groundbreaking that your jaw drops. Hopefully that will be the case with the ID Buzz GTX.

This article Where is that fat ID Buzz GTX? first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

