From: Momir Takac, Bona Hyun

There is no trace of General Surovikin. He might have been replaced. For Putin, this could have a negative impact in the Ukraine war.

Update from June 29, 10:19 p.m.: Documents are said to show that Russian General Sergey Surovikin was a secret VIP member of the private military company Wagner. From the documents obtained by the Russian investigative center Dossier Center, it appears that Surovikin had a personal registration number with Wagner. Surovikin is listed along with at least 30 other senior Russian military and intelligence officials who are also VIP members of Wagner, according to the Dossier Center. That reports CNN citing these documents.

First report from June 29, 7:44 p.m.: Moscow/Munich – The failed putsch attempt by the Wagner group will leave its mark in Russia. Head of state Vladimir Putin is trying to calm things down in TV speeches, but secretly he knows that the event is tantamount to a turning point whose effects on the Kremlin chief will only become apparent in the future.

General Surovikin could be in an internment camp

Putin is apparently trying to consolidate his power by reorganizing the relationships within the security forces. In the influential Telegram channel Rybar there is talk of a “massive purge of the Russian armed forces”. This seems to affect top generals in particular. While Vladimir Putin and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu were seen in public after the Wagner putsch, there is still no trace of Sergei Surovikin and Valery Gerasimov.

Where is Sergey Surovikin? There has been no trace of the top general since the end of the Wagner uprising. © IMAGO/Russian Defense Ministry

There are rumors that both the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Gerasimov, and the Commander of the Air Force, Surovikin, knew about Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin’s plans. The New York Times According to US government officials, Washington is trying to find out whether Surovikin was actually helping Prigozhin with the preparations. US intelligence services are said to be seeing signs that other generals may have supported Prigozhin.

Where is Surovikin? Peskov declines to comment – Ministry of Defense is silent

Should the rumors come true, it would be a blatant breach of trust, which Putin, as is well known, doesn’t like at all. The Kremlin chief may have already acted. Moscow Times and a military blogger reported that Surovikin was arrested. Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on Surovikin’s fate, referring to the Defense Ministry. All he said was that Putin, as supreme commander, was cooperating with Shoigu and Gerasimov.

But the Russian Ministry of Defense also has no information about the missing general. Surovikin, also known as “General Armageddon” because of his martial actions in the Syrian war, has not been seen for several days. Most recently when he appealed to Prigozhin in a video on Saturday (June 24) to stop the uprising. According to unconfirmed reports from Russian media and bloggers, he is being held in the Lefortovo detention center in Moscow.

War expert: Surovikin’s replacement is likely to have a negative impact on the Ukraine war

But in the Ukraine war, Surovikin could become Putin’s Armageddon. The 56-year-old is not only valued for his skills, he is also respected within the force for his experience in the wars in Chechnya and Syria. Western military analysts consider it extremely effective. Lawrence Freedman, Professor Emeritus of War Studies at King’s College London, therefore believes that a ousting of Surovikin could have a more destabilizing effect on Russia’s war effort than the Wagner rebellion.

“Surovikin is a brutal but also one of the more capable Russian commanders,” Freedman said. He estimates that the more Prigozhin and Zurovikin employees are singled out, the more severe the destabilizing effect will be. According to reports, the Wagner boss did not want to march in the direction of Moscow at all; Prigozhin had completely different plans. (mt)