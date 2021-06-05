D.he Chancellor candidate of the Greens, Annalena Baerbock, had inaccurate and outdated information on her membership in clubs and organizations corrected on her website at the weekend. In her tabular résumé until Friday, under the heading “Memberships”, the American foundation “German Marshall Fund” (GMF) and the UN refugee agency UNHCR were listed.

However, research by the FAZ had shown that Baerbock is not a member of the GMF, but only an alumna of one of the organization’s scholarship programs. The High Commissioner for Refugees in Geneva, on the other hand, is a subsidiary body of the United Nations, of which people cannot become members.

Since Saturday the column in question in Baerbock’s résumé has been called “Advisory boards, (sponsorship) memberships, regular support” instead of “Memberships”. Now, instead of UNHCR, the “UN refugee aid” with the explanatory addition “dt. Partner of the UNHCR ”. The GMF program is now also fully named as the “Marshall Memorial Fellowship from the German Marshall Fund”.

A party spokesman announced on Saturday that Baerbock had completed the GMF’s fellowship program in 2011. She has been making regular donations to UN refugee aid since 2013. “This has now been made more precise by adding categories.”

The also misleading entry “Europe / Transatlantic Advisory Board of the Heinrich Böll Foundation” now bears the addition “retired”.