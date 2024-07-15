When Bryan’s mother arrived at the morgue in Guayaquil, she knew she would face the heartbreaking moment of identifying her son’s head and body. From the Litoral Penitentiary, one of the most dangerous prisons in Ecuador due to overcrowding and lack of state control, prisoners sent her videos of the torture Bryan suffered before his death. The crudeness of the images, captured with mobile phones smuggled into the prison, shows the reality of the country’s penitentiary centers, where violence has become a currency of exchange among criminal gangs.

The three-day massacre in prisons in Guayaquil in July 2023 was one of the cruelest and most violent of those recorded in the last three years in the penitentiary system. Forensic doctors had to identify the bodies of 31 people, most of whom arrived in pieces: arms, legs, heads and fingers. Some bodies were found without a heart or with a hand on their stomach. When the dissectors, who are the custodians of the bodies at a crime scene, were able to collect the bodies from inside the prison and take them to the morgue, some had already been decomposing for more than four days under the heat and humidity of Guayaquil, consuming themselves in their own fluids.

The massacre intensified the crisis at the Guayaquil morgue. Last June, a strong smell revealed the problems in the management of corpses at the facility. In response, the Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences Service used all available scientific resources to identify the bodies and reestablish their identities. However, the smell persisted and the space for the bodies remained insufficient. As an urgent measure, they carried out a collective burial of around 50 corpses and body parts to relieve the overload in the containers, which were already overwhelmed with more than 200 bodies of murdered people. Among them was the body with code 2552, belonging to Bryan Alfredo Vélez, 25 years old. Even though the identification process of his head was still pending at the Prosecutor’s Office, the Legal Medicine Service proceeded to bury his body without the authorization of the family.

Specialists follow a protocol for handling corpses that consists of three stages. In the first step, a sample of the necrodactyl prints is taken. This method is the fastest for identification if the body has not been altered and the person had an identity document. If identification is not possible, the body is sent to an anthropologist who analyzes the anatomical characteristics, marks or tattoos of the corpse, comparing them with the information provided by the relatives. At this stage, the case of the head with code 2559 was presented. Both Bryan’s mother and that of another prisoner agreed that this was the head of their relative, of whom they only had the body. “I recognized my son from three photos that they showed me; I saw a corner of his mouth, but it was obvious that my son’s head was in very bad condition and was unrecognizable,” said Bryan’s mother.

The anthropologist decided to send a genetic sample to the collection center so that the Attorney General’s Office could request the analysis. For exactly four months, Bryan’s mother insisted that the Attorney General’s Office order the samples to be taken and compared to the head. “Every day I pushed for the procedure to be carried out,” she recalls. She traveled four hours each week from another province to Guayaquil to expedite the resolution of her case. Although the protocol established a 40-day period for the results of the genetic tests, the mother waited another seven months to receive the news that the result was positive. Head 2559 and body 2552 belonged to Bryan Alfredo. With the document certifying the genetic match, the woman went to the morgue to claim her son’s body.

At the Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences Service, headed for five years by Milton Zárate, a former police officer, they were informed that Bryan’s body was not there. They looked for him in a container where the refrigeration system barely worked and the disintegrated bodies were piled up in black plastic bags. It was then that they realized that he had already been buried along with 50 other corpses and anatomical pieces in the Simón Bolívar cemetery, two hours from Guayaquil. Thus began a new and painful journey for Bryan’s mother.

The strategy of sending videos showing the moment of torture of prisoners to their families is not new. It is a tactic commonly used to intimidate and demonstrate power. Violence in Ecuadorian prisons reflects a broader problem of insecurity and lack of governance. Instability and corruption have allowed criminal organizations to operate with impunity, creating a climate of terror for both inmates and their families. This violence is not limited to the walls of the penitentiaries. It extends to the streets, where the same gangs that control the prisons dispute territories and illicit markets. Bryan’s tragedy is just one piece in the complex puzzle of criminality in Ecuador, a country struggling to find solutions to a crisis that seems to have no end.

Bryan’s mother has preferred not to reveal her name. Her greatest fear is that the exhumation of her son’s body will take longer. She does not consider herself a victim of Ecuador’s great tragedies, such as prison violence and corruption. On the contrary, she appreciates the diligence of the officials who are quickly processing the exhumation, as well as the secrecy of the press that has pressed for information about those responsible for the forensic center. It is these same officials who have made her go through a painful path of losing the body of her son, who was murdered in state custody.

The government failed to protect her son’s life in prison or ensure the integrity of his body. Still, her only wish is for her son’s complete body to be returned to her. The first anniversary of the massacre is approaching, the same time that Bryan’s mother has been paying for funeral services for the wake and mourning his absence. She still remembers that she could not believe it when she was told he had died, because only a few hours earlier she had spoken to him on the phone. She had asked him to send her five dollars to buy some food at the prison store. Since then, she has dreamed of him. She cannot find words to describe her pain, because she knows that no one who has not experienced something similar could understand it.

