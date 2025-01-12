The farewell of the kings to their daughter, Princess Leonor, after boarding the training ship Juan Sebastián Elcano has been full of emotion and tears. Especially those of Queen Letizia, who has not been able to contain her feelings as a mother and has burst into tears when saying goodbye to her first-born daughter.

Like the rest of the 1,600 relatives of the midshipmen and members of the ship’s crew, Felipe VI and Doña Letizia were able to say goodbye to the princess from the Cádiz dock. The king, like many other proud fathers, he took out his cell phone to immortalize the moment of departure, which he himself experienced in 1987, while the queen blew him kisses to a princess Leonor who, smiling and excited, waved her midshipman’s cap with her companions to say goodbye.

Subsequently, the monarchs boarded the Navy ship Vigía to bid farewell to the Spanish Navy training ship from the sea. The Royal Family has shared a video with the moment of that final farewell, in which you can see Mrs. Letizia very excited for the departure of his daughter.

“Where’s my girl?”you can hear him say while keeping an eye on Juan Sebastián Elcano. The king, at his side, salutes and waves his cap as a sign of farewell.

Finally, the images show the training ship moving away from them, heading towards the Canary Islands, while Queen Letizia breaks down to cry while waving goodbye.





After having set sail from Cádiz, the Juan Sebastián de Elcano ship will arrive next week in the Canary Islands. He tour, six monthswill also include Uruguay, Chile, Peru, Panama, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, the United States and, back to Spain, Gijón and Ferrol before its arrival at the Naval Military School in Marín, on July 14 and its subsequent return to Cádiz .

The Princess of Asturias, for her part, will disembark in New York to fly to Spain and stay a month aboard a frigate, before rejoining his companions, on the last leg of the cruise, in Gijón, on July 7.