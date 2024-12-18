At Christmas there are classic traditions that are repeated year after year and do not go out of style. One of the most popular is to drink the typical kings roscones and, although there are sweets that in recent years have tried to overshadow this special dessert, none can compare with a good artisan roscón.

There are many pastry shops that compete to show that they have the best roscones, a contest that in recent years has become very popular and it is the reason why year after year hundreds of people queue to get this very artisanal product. This year the undisputed winner has been the emblematic pastry shop of Madrid The Duchesswho already brags about the result achieved on his social networks.

The fame of The Duchess It is due to the quality of their pastries. This place, with more than one hundred years of historyis a gem in every sense. It was founded in 1914 and at that time it was linked to three generations of the Santamaría family. A few seasons ago, in 2015was about to close, but the master pastry chef Oriol Balaguer It was acquired to preserve the legendary century-old pastry shop, thus starting a very promising new stage.

From that moment on, the Balaguer project continued to develop and at the end of 2021 The Duchess opened a candy shop and a tea roomdesigned so that customers could spend a little more time among the lively walls of this pastry shop and taste the desserts they make.

The best roscón de Reyes made in an artisanal way from this season 2024-2025 has a price of €28.

How to get to ‘La Duquesita’

The Duchess It is located in the Chamberí district, specifically in the Justicia neighborhood, near Plaza de Chueca and Hortaleza Street. This neighborhood is known for its streets full of shops, restaurants, and emblematic venues of the capital.

The pastry shop is located in Fernando VI street, number 2 and its opening hours are 9:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.. To get there, a good option would be by metro, since it is a three-minute walk from the Alonso Martínez metro stop (L- 4, 5 and 10).