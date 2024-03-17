Two seemingly innocent photos have left the credibility of the British royal family in pieces, just as It is about showing an atmosphere of continuity and stability of one of the most famous and oldest monarchies in the world.

The crisis broke out last Sunday when Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales and wife of William, Crown Prince, surprised her followers with a photo in which she appears seated and surrounded by her three children – Prince George, 10 years old; Princess Charlotte, 8; and Prince Louis, 5, celebrating Mother's Day in the United Kingdom.

This is the photo of Kate and her three children, George, Charlotte and Louis. Photo:X: @KensingtonRoyal Share

In the absence of the 42-year-old princess — she has not appeared publicly for more than two months since she underwent abdominal surgery — The image was immediately replicated by international news agencies.

However, AP was the first agency to retract its publication because Closer inspection revealed that the source had manipulated the image in a way that did not meet the news organization's photographic standards. For example, it contained an inconsistency in the alignment of Princess Charlotte's left hand with the sleeve of her sweater.

Other major news agencies, including Getty, Reuters, AFP and the UK's national news agency PA, also removed the photograph.

After a few hours, which seemed eternal of rumors, Kate herself issued an unusual message on the social network X admitting that she had been responsible for the alteration of the photo and apologizing for the confusion.

Kate's right hand is blurry compared to Louis' sweater. Photo:BBC Share

“Like many amateur photographers, I occasionally experiment with editing.” “I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion caused by the family photograph we shared yesterday,” he noted.

Shadows of doubt about the British crown

The shadows of doubt were raised when the headlines announced that The photograph, designed to counter conspiracy theories about the princess's health, was tinted by digital manipulation.

The media, eager for the next chapter in this intriguing saga, scrutinized every detail, unearthing more questions than answers.

While the missing princess faced the media storm, a debate raged about the credibility of the British monarchy, an institution deeply rooted in the history and tradition of the European country.

However, as if more elements were needed, another image entered the scene. One taken last Tuesday by two “inadvertent” photographers in Datchet, a picturesque village located just over 40 kilometers from London. In it, Princess Kate appears emerging in a car, along with her husband.

BREAKING: The Princess of Wales has been pictured leaving Windsor alongside Prince William, following controversy over a Mother's Day photograph Kate admitted to “editing.” Read more 🔗 https://t.co/L2VAITpuiT — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 11, 2024

However, There were many who maintained that this photo was also modified.

Given this conspiracy theory, the photographer and author of the controversial image, Jim Bennett, assured the New York Post that “we don't change our photos in Photoshop beyond adjusting light levels if necessary.”

To check whether the aforementioned image was manipulated, forensic analysis tools were used, which yielded a one percent probability. However, the firewood had already been poured on Kate Middleton, who has been involved in a great controversy since Kensington Palace issued a statement on January 17 announcing that she had undergone abdominal surgery.

A mysterious and secret intervention of which no further details have been given and which has not only caused great concern among the citizens of the United Kingdom, but has now given rise to all kinds of theories about Kate's whereabouts.

Kate and William, between rumors and truths

In recent years, Kate and William have become a symbol of stability and continuity of the British crown. They both met during their time as university students, married on April 29, 2011 and have three children.

In the midst of a tide caused by the announcement by King Charles III that he suffers from cancer, a revelation that shook the foundations of the monarchy, the two photographic snapshots stirred up conspiracy theories ranging from the couple being on the verge of divorce to the princess herself would be suffering from deep depression or mental health disorder.

Kensington Palace published the first official photograph of her since her surgery in January, but the image was removed by several media outlets. Photo:EFE Share

Even, This episode revived rumors of Prince William's alleged infidelity, Well, from the beginning, several media outlets expressed their surprise at the absence in the manipulated photograph of the wedding ring on the finger of Kate, who married the heir to the throne in 2011.

And, according to rumors spread in the British media In 2019, William would have been unfaithful to his wife with one of his best friends, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, Rose Hanbury, while the Princess of Wales was pregnant with her third child, Prince Louis. Added to this is an alleged romantic dinner that the crown prince had with the marchioness on Valentine's Day 2023. Although William has always distanced himself from these versions, the press has not wasted the current controversy to revive the ghost of the alleged infidelity.

“At this point the world seems to have gone crazy,” said Hanna Furness, the newspaper's editorial editor. The Telegraph.

In his opinion: “The royal family has not had quiet or easy years. They have been the epicenter of breaking news about births, deaths, changes of reign, estrangements, dramas, scandals, furies and occasional outrages. However, nothing has come close to the hysteria and global conspiracy theory of the Princess of Wales and her brief (in the grand scheme of things) absence from public life,” she added.

Nothing has come close to the hysteria and global conspiracy theory of the Princess of Wales and her brief (in the grand scheme of things) absence from public life.

And it is that, The members of the British crown have been facing the death of the revered Queen Elizabeth II for just 18 months, whose seven-decade reign marked an era in the history of the United Kingdom.

As it is, the earthquake in the royal house seems to continue causing aftershocks.

Where is Kate?

The truth is that the lack of palace information generated more concern. So much so that the question went viral on social media. “Where's Kate?”. So this week's confirmation that the Mother's Day photo was digitally edited has sparked a general atmosphere of unease.

The timeline looks simple: without advance notice, Kate was admitted to the hospital on January 16; A day later, the Palace recorded that she had undergone surgery and that she would be out of public view at least until Easter. Then, it was announced that she was going home to recover. That was followed by the announcement of the suspension of public activities by Prince William, claiming that he would dedicate himself to taking care of his wife. However, the king's cancer changed things.

William's absence from a religious service, while his wife remained at home, was added to the suicide of the husband of Lady Gabriella Windsor, the crown prince's cousin, to create an extraordinary rumor factory in which the public feels that “something is being hidden from them.”

Prince William, heir to the British throne. Photo:AFP Share

As opposed, Others believe that what is involved is the falsehood surrounding the British royal family.

“This only shows the manipulations and lies that surround the British royal family,” Graham Smith, author of the work 'Abolish the Monarchy', told EL TIEMPO.

According to Smith, “There is so little substance in the monarchy and so much dishonesty around it that this kind of saga is inevitable.”

Long-standing scandals in the British monarchy

It should be noted that this is not the first time in history that the British palace world is involved in secrecy and misinformation, including Princess Diana of Wales, the mother of William and his younger brother Harry (self-exiled in California), who died 26 years ago. in a tragic accident in Paris and which still continues to fuel conspiracy theories today.

The so-called British yellow press, hungry for news, has capitalized on theories under the pretext that “the fanatics say so,” while the more unscrupulous present “explanations” without facts that have fueled the feeling that something has somehow been covered upsays the reporter The Telegraph.

As the controversy intensifies, it has been Queen Consort Camilla's turn to put her face on the royal stage.

As King Charles III battles his illness, Camilla is taking on an increasingly prominent role, filling the void left by her husband.

The photograph saga not only reveals the fragility of the royal family's public image, but also raises broader questions about the very nature of power and authority in the modern era.

Queen Camilla. Photo:EFE Share

The most recent survey by Ipsos established that the Princess of Wales is the favorite member of the British royal family. More than 38 percent of Britons named Kate as the royal they liked most, retaining the top spot she held last year.

For his part, William, the heir to the crown, followed his wife in second place in the consultation. His popularity increased two points from last year, to 36 percent. Which consolidates them as the essential figures to preserve the British monarchy.

Until now, Kate is seen as a woman who doesn't need compassion and wouldn't ask for it either. She is considered a “pillar” of strength for her family and the values ​​that apply to her are calm, determined and sensible.

For this reason, experts on palace life believe that The real problem arose from Kensington Palace itself, the official residence of the Princes of Wales, which could have handled the crisis over the photo of the princess with her children in a better way. if they want to preserve the credibility of the monarchy.

MARÍA VICTORIA CRISTANCHO – For El Tiempo – London – X: @mavicristancho