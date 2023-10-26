Moments of tension and anxiety will be experienced in the chapter 333 from ‘At the bottom there is room’ when the Gonzales family finds out about the disappearance of June, who didn’t come home to sleep. As can be seen in the trailer, they will interrogate Dolores so that she can give them more information about the location of Benjamín’s house; However, they will be disappointed when they realize that she didn’t know anything. Out of desperation, they will go talk to the Maldini family about it, at that moment Cristobal He will know what happened and will be in anguish after the disappearance of his beloved. Will she come to her rescue?

In the following note, discover what will happen to ‘Charo’s’ niece and if her family will be able to arrive in time before Benjamin hurt him. The photo she sent to Dolores Will it be key in your search? We will know more about it in the new episode of ‘AFHS’.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 333 of ‘At the bottom there is room’

When does chapter 333 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ come out?

Chapter 333 ‘There is room at the bottom’ will premiere TODAY, Wednesday, October 25, 2023. As can be seen in the trailer, the Gonzales family will ask Dolores if she knows July’s whereabouts after finding out that she did not come home to sleep and that her cell phone is turned off, but she did not know how to answer exactly. . On the other hand, Cristóbal will learn from Gonzales themselves about the event and will be distressed.

What time to watch chapter 333 of ‘At the bottom there is room’?

season 10 of ‘AFHS’ It is broadcast from Monday to Friday, in prime time at 8.40 pmin America TV. In case you watch the series from another country other than Peru, we leave you the corresponding schedules:

USA: 5:40 pm (Pacific time)

5:40 pm (Pacific time) Mexico: 7.40 pm

7.40 pm Ecuador: 8.40 pm

8.40 pm Colombia: 8.40 pm

8.40 pm Venezuela: 9.40 pm

9.40 pm Chili: 10.40 p.m.

10.40 p.m. Argentina: 10.40 p.m.

10.40 p.m. Spain: 3.40 am (the next day)

What channel broadcasts ‘At the bottom there is room’ LIVE?

You can watch season 10 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ through America TV, immediately after the program ‘This is war’ and before ‘Forgive me’. To access the fiction, you just have to tune into the channel’s open signal.

What channel is América TV in Peru?

‘At the bottom there is room’ is broadcast on the Peruvian channel América Televisión, which varies depending on the service you have contracted.

DirecTV: channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV: channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Movistar TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas: channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru: channel 4

Vision Peru: channel 4

Best Cable: channel 4

Star Globalcom: channel 13

How to watch ‘At the bottom there is room’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

There is the option to view ‘There is room at the bottom’ totally FREE, LIVE and ONLINE; To do this, you just need to visit the official website of America TV GOan online streaming platform where you can find full episodes of previous seasons.

The Gonzales family will question Dolores to see if she knows where Benjamín’s house is in ‘At the bottom there is room’. Photo: composition LR/América TV

What is season 10 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ about?

After the final events of the ninth season, the rivalry between the Gonzales and the Maldini-Montalbán intensifies further with the secret love relationship of ‘Jimmy’ (Jorge Guerra) and Alessia (Karime Scander), with the attraction between Joel (Erick Elera) and Macarena (María Grazia Gamarra), July (Guadalupe Farfán) and Cristóbal (Franco Pennano), and with the discovery of Peter (Adolfo Chuiman) as the true buyer of the new Gonzales house, situations that will bring repercussions and confrontations between both families.

On the other hand, the appearance of Victoria, who is shown to be the true ‘Woman in Black’, and the revelation that Claudia Llanos never died will bring many problems to the Maldini matriarch. Furthermore, the return of ‘Mike’ Miller (Joaquín de Orbegoso) will damage Joel and Macarena’s friendship, and his presence in Francesca’s life will threaten Diego Montalbán’s evil actions.

What is the cast of ‘At the bottom there is room 10’?