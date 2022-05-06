Home page World

Of: Nadja Pohr

According to a study, the physical strength of men (symbol image) between the ages of 20 and 34 has fallen by 20 percent compared to the 1985 generation. © Sergiy Tryapitsyn/IMAGO

According to one study, men in their 30s are significantly weaker than their fathers’ or grandfathers’ generation.

North Carolina – A lot has happened in society over the years, which has various consequences for the development of people. One educationalist criticized parents for spoiling their children too much, allowing them everything and thereby showing neither limits nor rules. The educator even said that parents would raise their offspring to be “softened miserable creatures”.

Study examines loss of strength in young men – 25 to 29-year-olds perform particularly poorly

Another study shows further consequences that affect young men in particular. According to a study, men in their 30s are no longer as strong as their fathers and grandfathers. Accordingly, the physical strength of the younger generation has fallen by 20 percent in recent years.

In the study that im Journal of Hand Therapy was published, the grip strength of men between 20 and 34 years was examined. Although it does not show the general physical condition, it is a good indicator of physical strength, as the scientists emphasize. 237 subjects had to grab as hard as possible with their hands. The applied force was measured with a so-called dynamometer – the results were then compared with the data from 1985.

The result: Grip strength in the new test was 98 pounds (about 44 kilograms), while the average in the 1985 study was 117 pounds (about 53 kilograms). Men between the ages of 25 and 29 in particular performed poorly in the study – their grip strength is 12.5 kilograms weaker. For men between 30 and 34, however, it is only 5.5 kilograms less. The results for women were also surprising. Their grip strength has remained the same over the years, and has even increased among the 30 to 34-year-olds compared to their mothers and grandmothers’ generation.

Reasons for weakening men are obvious

However, there was also criticism of the examinations of grip strength, because the majority of the subjects were students from North Carolina, who were not representative of the entire population. Nevertheless, the study results would fit into the picture that already emerged from other studies. For example, a 2013 study showed that children today are not as fit as they were 30 years ago.

“Where is it supposed to come from?” writes a user on the Internet about the results of the study. According to users on Facebook, weakening men are obviously a result of digitization. “Anyone who spends their free time in front of the screen usually doesn’t develop muscles or stamina,” someone writes. “If all the obstacles are cleared out of their way by the helicopter moms, it’s no wonder,” argues another. “Generation Leek” is the verdict of the Facebook community.

According to the researchers, the reasons for the loss of strength actually lie in the changing world of work. In the 1980s, significantly more men worked in jobs that required a hands-on approach. Nowadays, on the other hand, there would be a lack of physical and sweaty activity. This leads to a lower overall strength and can hardly be compensated for with jogging rounds or visits to the gym. The fact that the strength in women remains almost the same is because the differences in daily work are not as noticeable as in men.