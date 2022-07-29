Mobile applications have become a solution to many of our problems and basic needs of our day to day, such as being connected on social networks, communicating with our loved ones or carrying out mobile banking transactions.

For this reason, it is important to know which are the safest sites to download applications without this representing a risk to our computer security.

It is important to clarify that in no case is it recommended to download applications from third-party stores or unofficial websites or websites other than the company of our operating system, such as the Google Play Store for Android devices and App Store for iOS.

The foregoing does not mean that all the applications offered in the official stores, at least in Google, cannot become a risk. However, it is important to point out that this type of site, being “official” maintains a periodic review of all software to detect that there is no malicious code among them that can steal your information, access your accounts on social networks or steal your Bank information.

While for iOS users this situation changes since the risk of user data being compromised due to the closed system in its app store is much lower. Since acquiring malicious software is only possible through third party applications installed with jailbreak.

Although for Google Play users the risk exists, it is also important to remember that this application store provides us with a very valuable tool, known as Google Play Protect that helps us to know the security of Play Store applications before they are downloaded.

This tool is available in the Google Play application itself in the main menu and when selected it shows us all our applications, if there is any risk detected and which ones have had their permissions withdrawn due to lack of use.