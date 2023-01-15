Mexico. The 71st edition of the beauty pageant Miss Universe 2023 is held this Saturday, January 14 in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, and everything is ready for the gala to start in which emotions will be on the surface.

The most beautiful women in the world will meet in a venue where each one will make history with their participation in Miss Universe 2023 and in recent days the 84 candidates showed their majestic costumes in rehearsals, after displaying images on social networks they caused a furor.

The grand final of Miss Universe 2023 will be broadcast live starting at 7:00 p.m. (central Mexico) through local media, and Mexicans will be able to support their candidate through all Telemundo platforms.

The event can be seen in the same way in Azteca Uno or on the official website of Televisión Azteca, Also those who have the possibility of watching the catwalks on television, will be able to do so through their mobile devices by entering the official Miss Universe YouTube channel.

These are all the participants in Miss Universe 2023:

Miss Albania: Deta Kokomani

Miss Germany: Soraya Kohlmann

Miss Angola: Swelia Da Silva Antonio

Miss Armenia: Kristina Ayanyan

Miss Aruba: Kiara Arends

Miss Australia: Monique Riley

Miss Bahamas: Angel J. Cartwright

Miss Bahrain: Evlin Khalifa

Miss Belgium: Chayenne Van Aarle

Miss Belize: Ashley Lightburn

Miss Burma: Czar Li Moe

Miss Bhutan: Tashi Choden

Miss Bolivia: Maria Camila Sanabria Pereyra

Miss Brazil: Mia Mamede

Miss British Virgin Islands: Lia Claxton

Miss Bulgaria: Kristina Plamenova

Miss Cambodia: Manita Hang

Miss Canada: Amelia Tu

Miss Cayman Islands: Chloe Powery-Doxey

Miss Cameroon: Mouketey Lynette Monalisa Jelly

Miss Czech Republic: Sára Mikulenková

Miss Chile: Sofia Depassier

Miss China: Sichen Jiang

Miss Colombia: Maria Fernanda Aristizabal

Miss Costa Rica: María Fernanda Rodríguez Ávila

Miss Croatia: Arijana Podgajski

Miss Curaçao: Gabriela Dos Santos

Miss Dominican Republic: Andreína Martínez

Miss Ecuador: Nayelhi González

Miss El Salvador: Alejandra Guajardo Sada

Miss Slovak Republic: Karolina Michalcikova

Miss Spain: Alicia Faubel

Miss Philippines: Celeste Cortesi

Miss Finland: Petra Hämäläinen

Miss France: Floriane Bascou

Miss Ghana: Grace Afua K. Mofuman

Miss Great Britain: Noky Simbani

Miss Greece: Korina Emmanouilidou

Miss Guatemala: Ivana Batchelor

Miss Equatorial Guinea: Alba Isabel Obama Moliko

Miss Haiti: Mideline Phelizor

Miss Honduras: Rebeca Rodriguez

Miss India: Divita Rai

Miss Indonesia: Laksmi De Neefe Suardana

Miss Iceland: Hrafnhildur Haraldsdóttir

Miss Italy: Virginia Stablum

Miss Jamaica: Toshami Calvin

Miss Japan: Marybelen Sakamoto

Miss Kazakhstan: Diana Tashimbetova

Miss Kyrgyzstan: Altynai Botoyarova

Miss Kosovo: Roksana Ibrahimi

Miss Korea: Hanna Kim

Miss Laos: Payengxa Lor

Miss Latvia: Kate Alexeeva

Miss Lebanon: Yasmina Zaytoun

Miss Malaysia: Cheam Wei Yeng

Miss Malta: Maxine Formosa Gruppetta

Miss Mauritius: Alexandrine Belle-Etoile

Miss Mexico: Irma Cristina Miranda Valenzuela

Miss Namibia: Cassia Sharpley

Miss Nicaragua: Norma Huembes

Miss Nepal: Sophiya Bhujel

Miss Nigeria: Hannah Iribhogbe

Miss Norway: Ida Anette Hauan

Miss Netherlands: Ona Moody

Miss Panama: Solaris Barba

Miss Paraguay: Leah Ashmore

Miss Peru: Alessia Rovegno

Miss Poland: Aleksandra Klepaczka

Miss Portugal: Telma Madeira

Miss Puerto Rico: Ashley Carino

Miss Russia: Anna Linnikova

Miss St. Lucia: Sheris Paul

Miss Seychelles: Gabriella Gonthier

Miss Singapore: Carissa Yap

Miss South Africa: Ndavi Nokeri

Miss Switzerland: Alia Guindi

Miss Thailand: Anna Sueangam-iam

Miss Trinidad and Tobago: Tya Jané Ramey

Miss Turkey: Aleyna Şirin

Miss Ukraine: Viktoria Apanasenko

Miss Uruguay: Carla Romero

Miss USA: R’Bonney Gabriel

Miss Venezuela: Amanda Dudamel

Miss Vietnam: Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Châu

