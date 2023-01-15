Mexico. The 71st edition of the beauty pageant Miss Universe 2023 is held this Saturday, January 14 in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, and everything is ready for the gala to start in which emotions will be on the surface.
The most beautiful women in the world will meet in a venue where each one will make history with their participation in Miss Universe 2023 and in recent days the 84 candidates showed their majestic costumes in rehearsals, after displaying images on social networks they caused a furor.
The grand final of Miss Universe 2023 will be broadcast live starting at 7:00 p.m. (central Mexico) through local media, and Mexicans will be able to support their candidate through all Telemundo platforms.
The event can be seen in the same way in Azteca Uno or on the official website of Televisión Azteca, Also those who have the possibility of watching the catwalks on television, will be able to do so through their mobile devices by entering the official Miss Universe YouTube channel.
These are all the participants in Miss Universe 2023:
Miss Albania: Deta Kokomani
Miss Germany: Soraya Kohlmann
Miss Angola: Swelia Da Silva Antonio
Miss Armenia: Kristina Ayanyan
Miss Aruba: Kiara Arends
Miss Australia: Monique Riley
Miss Bahamas: Angel J. Cartwright
Miss Bahrain: Evlin Khalifa
Miss Belgium: Chayenne Van Aarle
Miss Belize: Ashley Lightburn
Miss Burma: Czar Li Moe
Miss Bhutan: Tashi Choden
Miss Bolivia: Maria Camila Sanabria Pereyra
Miss Brazil: Mia Mamede
Miss British Virgin Islands: Lia Claxton
Miss Bulgaria: Kristina Plamenova
Miss Cambodia: Manita Hang
Miss Canada: Amelia Tu
Miss Cayman Islands: Chloe Powery-Doxey
Miss Cameroon: Mouketey Lynette Monalisa Jelly
Miss Czech Republic: Sára Mikulenková
Miss Chile: Sofia Depassier
Miss China: Sichen Jiang
Miss Colombia: Maria Fernanda Aristizabal
Miss Costa Rica: María Fernanda Rodríguez Ávila
Miss Croatia: Arijana Podgajski
Miss Curaçao: Gabriela Dos Santos
Miss Dominican Republic: Andreína Martínez
Miss Ecuador: Nayelhi González
Miss El Salvador: Alejandra Guajardo Sada
Miss Slovak Republic: Karolina Michalcikova
Miss Spain: Alicia Faubel
Miss Philippines: Celeste Cortesi
Miss Finland: Petra Hämäläinen
Miss France: Floriane Bascou
Miss Ghana: Grace Afua K. Mofuman
Miss Great Britain: Noky Simbani
Miss Greece: Korina Emmanouilidou
Miss Guatemala: Ivana Batchelor
Miss Equatorial Guinea: Alba Isabel Obama Moliko
Miss Haiti: Mideline Phelizor
Miss Honduras: Rebeca Rodriguez
Miss India: Divita Rai
Miss Indonesia: Laksmi De Neefe Suardana
Miss Iceland: Hrafnhildur Haraldsdóttir
Miss Italy: Virginia Stablum
Miss Jamaica: Toshami Calvin
Miss Japan: Marybelen Sakamoto
Miss Kazakhstan: Diana Tashimbetova
Miss Kyrgyzstan: Altynai Botoyarova
Miss Kosovo: Roksana Ibrahimi
Miss Korea: Hanna Kim
Miss Laos: Payengxa Lor
Miss Latvia: Kate Alexeeva
Miss Lebanon: Yasmina Zaytoun
Miss Malaysia: Cheam Wei Yeng
Miss Malta: Maxine Formosa Gruppetta
Miss Mauritius: Alexandrine Belle-Etoile
Miss Mexico: Irma Cristina Miranda Valenzuela
Miss Namibia: Cassia Sharpley
Miss Nicaragua: Norma Huembes
Miss Nepal: Sophiya Bhujel
Miss Nigeria: Hannah Iribhogbe
Miss Norway: Ida Anette Hauan
Miss Netherlands: Ona Moody
Miss Panama: Solaris Barba
Miss Paraguay: Leah Ashmore
Miss Peru: Alessia Rovegno
Miss Poland: Aleksandra Klepaczka
Miss Portugal: Telma Madeira
Miss Puerto Rico: Ashley Carino
Miss Russia: Anna Linnikova
Miss St. Lucia: Sheris Paul
Miss Seychelles: Gabriella Gonthier
Miss Singapore: Carissa Yap
Miss South Africa: Ndavi Nokeri
Miss Switzerland: Alia Guindi
Miss Thailand: Anna Sueangam-iam
Miss Trinidad and Tobago: Tya Jané Ramey
Miss Turkey: Aleyna Şirin
Miss Ukraine: Viktoria Apanasenko
Miss Uruguay: Carla Romero
Miss USA: R’Bonney Gabriel
Miss Venezuela: Amanda Dudamel
Miss Vietnam: Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Châu
