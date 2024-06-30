The American visa It is a key that opens the doors to the United States, although obtaining the immigration document can be a complicated process for several reasons, especially due to the high demand at the Embassy and Consulates.

Given the large number of requests to obtain the document for the first time, the U.S. Embassy announced that it is working to expedite the process.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

According to United States Department of State which has announced the closest available dates to process the American tourist visa B1/B2 for the first time In its various consulates, the one located in the city of Matamoros is the place that allows you to have the document faster, dated May 29, 2025.

Remember that to carry out this procedure, it is necessary to complete the DS-160 form online with personal information and details about the planned trip to the land of the stars and stripes.

When the DS-160 form has been completed, it is necessary to cover the fee for the tourist visa application for $185 dollars to continue with the process and schedule an appointment for the interview, as well as for the taking of fingerprints and biometric data in the CAS.

It is worth mentioning that the interview with the consular officer is conducted in Spanish and usually lasts less than two minutes, although it may vary depending on the case and the history of the applicant.

It is during the interview when it is determined whether to approve or reject the document, as well as when and where you can pick it up.