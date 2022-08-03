Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA) began operations in March of this year, and although air traffic at Mexico City International Airport (AICM) was expected to decrease, this has not happened, since few consider the AIFA a better option than AICM.

At first, the Santa Lucía airport had few routes, but over the months the offer of domestic flights has been expanded. The government is convinced that once people try the new airport they will find the advantages it offers.

Since the new airport opened, the following question has been debated: Is it better to fly from the AIFA or from the AICM?what is cheaper?, what is convenient?

Now we make a comparison of the prices that both airports offer, since the answer to these questions will be decided by the traveler.

Is it cheaper to fly from the AIFA or from the AICM?

In order to have a more complete picture of the cost of air travel, you have to go beyond the cost of airfare. We will not stop to compare flights or air routes, since the prices are variable depending on the season in which they are purchased, on the other hand, we will review the TUA and transferaspects that do not change by seasons.

The TUA is the acronym that refers to the Airport Use Fee. It is a tax that is charged for using the airport, and all airports in the world have it, although their costs vary according to various factors.

The TUA of the AICM is one of the highest in the country, and is currently at 604 pesos, while the TUA of the AIFA is at 285 pesos. The difference is more than 300 pesos, and this tax alone can make flights from AIFA cheaper. However, before deciding on the Santa Lucia airport, other costs must be considered. The most important in this case would be the airport transfer.

One of the main advantages of the AICM is that it can be easily and quickly reached by metro, unlike the AIFA, which, although the Mexibús has been promoted as the public transportation to Santa Lucia airportthere are those who have pointed out that it is a very slow and complicated route.

On the other hand, bus lines have runs that go directly to AIFA, not only from CDMX, but also from other nearby cities. There are buses that go from Cuernavaca, Puebla or Querétaro to the AIFA. The price of the transfer ranges from 300 to 500 pesos approximately.

Therefore, before choosing which airport to fly from, it is advisable to consider these two costs, as well as the transfer time and flight schedules, because they might not be favourable. Warned traveler, worth two.