This afternoon there was news that stood out among all at least in sinaloaone of the favorite places for local, national and international tourists suffers from a Forest fire that is about to reach the beautiful town of Surutato, in Badiraguato.

Surutate, located in the Golden Triangleis known for its landscapes that seem to be taken from a fantasy movie, for having ‘cabins’ that serve as a hotel for travelers and many other things.

But, Do you know where it is, how to get there and what is in Surutato, Badiraguato? Here a little more information about the beautiful, almost magical town that suffered a forest fire in the Golden Triangle.

What is there to do in Surutato?

If you want to escape to this destination with family, friends or alone, go ahead. You won’t be disappointed in this one little paradise in the sierra de Sinaloa, north of Mexico.

Badiraguato is a municipality located in the state of Sinaloa, known for its natural beauty, rich history, and cultural importance.

Within this is the picturesque and charming town of Surutato, a place that has captured the attention of visitors for its authenticity and impressive surroundings.

This town is in the Sierra de Badiraguato, surrounded by lush mountains and spectacular landscapes. It has a calm atmosphere, traditional lifestyle, cobbled streets and colorful houses.

Visitors to Surutato have the opportunity to explore the surroundings and discover its natural attractions.. Special for the lovers of ecological tourism or ecotourism.

The mountainous environment is ideal for hiking and enjoying impressive panoramic views, its nearby rivers and streams offer the possibility of enjoying activities such as fishing, camping and many more.

In addition to its natural beauty, it has a rich cultural heritage. The locals preserve their traditions and customs, an authentic rural Mexican life.

Local gastronomy is another highlight, with typical dishes that highlight regional flavors and fresh ingredients.

How to get to Surutato de Culiacán?

The journey from Culiacán to Surutato lasts approximately 2 hours and 18 minutes.covering a distance of 154 kilometers by highway.

To get to this charming destination, you must take the Culiacán-Los Mochis/Mex-15 highway and follow the following route: go through Limón de los Ramos, La Campana, Juan Escutia, Majada de Abajo, Saca de Agua and finally arrive at Badiraguato.

The journey continues through San Antonio de la Palma and El Huejote until reaching Surutato.

Once you arrive at the town, you will be able to discover a variety of tourist attractions that will captivate you. Among them is the famous Mirador La Nariz, from where you can contemplate the natural wonders and the impressive landscapes that surround the place.

In addition, the pine forest is a perfect space to enjoy nature and capture the best postcards.