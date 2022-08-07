Where is he now | When the band Gimmel broke up, Ushma was the only one who mourned – “All my life I had dreamed of a career as a singer. I didn’t think it would end so early.”

Gimmel’s Ushma turned actress and DC Super Hero Girl.

6.8. 2:00 am | Updated 12:55 p.m

To the pink ones in the video, a shy young woman dressed in pants practices the right kind of spin in the dance hall.

It’s not easy.

The teacher sounds frustrated: “When you only say ‘yeah yeah’ in training, it doesn’t help. I really have to practice it.”

Presented in 2002 Popstars– program clips can still be found on YouTube. Popstars used to be a talent competition looking for singing stars Idolsand the Gimmel group was formed from its winners.

20-year-old from Helsinki Ushma Olavathen Karnanigot into the band Jenni Vartiainen, Susanna Korvalan and Jonna Pirinen with. Pirinen left the band quickly.

The old video amuses Olava. He hasn’t looked Popstars-clips before now. A great and significant time, he says.

“For the first time in my life, I felt that I could manage somewhere.”

Gimmel was styled and produced. Everything was filmed. Ushma has an afro, Jenni has a Snow White look, and Susanna has a sexy blonde, as was decided at the record company meeting in one of the episodes.

During the program, Olava was driven by youth, naivety and enthusiasm. He still wouldn’t change a thing.

“I have often compared myself in my forties to myself in my twenties. At this age, things will no longer be done so impulsively. When you’re young, you don’t think everything through so much, so you dare to make big decisions.”

Gimmel’s debut album became the best-selling domestic recording of 2002. In 2004, the myth was over. Lately there could be 15 people at the gigs.

When Gimmel broke up, only Ushma would have wanted to continue.

“All my life I had dreamed of a singing career. I didn’t think it would end so early.”

The Gimmel band performing in November 2002: Jenni Vartiainen (left), Susanna Korvala and Ushma Karnani.

To Olava it has always been clear that he is a performer. He applied to Teatterikorkekoulu for the first time even before Popstars. When Gimmel broke, he applied again. A new confidence had taken over the singing career.

“It was a salvation that I was able to go to school, because I was so sad about the decision to stop. The school took life in a completely new direction.”

He received his master’s degree in 2009.

Olava has not separated singer and actor in herself, but in recent years she has noticed that the idea of ​​singing without a role makes her shy. Now Olava dubs cartoons, like DC Super Hero Girls series, records commercials and rehearses with the theater group. In the spring, he performed Waitress– in the musical at the Lahti City Theatre.

Sometimes it’s quieter on the work front. “Applying for jobs is a big part of my working day,” he says.

Olava says that she has suffered from a feeling of insecurity since she was a child. It has made him doubt his own skills.

“Only in recent years have I been able to believe that my own wings will carry me and I have earned my place. They know me and they want me to work.”

About Popstars it will be 20 years this year. The program left its mark: Jenni Vartiainen became a very successful artist, and those who met in the program Paula Vesala and Mira Bullet created first PMMP and then solo careers.

Ushma, Jenni and Susanna haven’t seen each other for years. Susanna and Jenni are in contact with each other, but the three of them rarely meet.

“Nothing has been left in the tooth cavity, but mine and theirs [Jennin ja Susannan] there was no natural friendship left in between.”

However, Gimmel was left with a husband Pekka Olava, who once served as the band’s lighting man. The couple got married in 2005. The Olavas live in Ruskeasanna, Vantaa together with their dog Rauli.

Olava follows her close friend’s life as an artist Erin’s through. Erin’s everyday life has shown Olava that she herself no longer wants to be away from home for long periods of time.

Popstars was one of Finland’s first reality TV programs. The publicity was huge. Today’s reality TV is different. Olava is mostly horrified by people’s behavior in many current formats.

“Nowadays I’m a bit like the flower hat aunt.”