Where is he now Tom Pöysti left Helsinki and the theater, became a ski instructor and now he is a motivational speaker who says: “Life can start from the beginning every morning”

4.9. 2:00 | Updated 15:23

Motivational speaker Tom Pöysti answers the phone from the terrace of his home in Ekenäs. He only has time to talk for a moment until the call is disconnected.

“This is starting well,” Pöysti says jokingly when the connection is made again.

He doesn’t sound like his father From Lasse Pöyst, but from time to time the voice has the same Shatter-wise and meticulously important tone.

Pöysti is often asked to lecture to the work community on the assumption that he is funny – and that is what the client gets. But is Pöysti really a funny person? Of course not. ”If my children are asked, I’m not funny at all.”

Pöyst has six children, the youngest of whom is 16 years old. He is remembered as an actor, but now we get a sample of his current profession:

“Life can start from the beginning every morning,” the motivational speaker says. Pöysti speaks profusely about intuition, emotions and how essential it is to use the body and mind holistically in life. “Use it or lose it,” a motivational speaker from Ekenäs fairs.

Pöysti dispenses swear words into his speech with great skill, like a cook of pepper. Lately, he has started touring around talking Mato Valtonen with who is reportedly a wise and perfect man. The duo goes by the name of Tomato.

When Pöysti was small, Lasse Pöystin and Birgitta Ulfsson the theater family lived in a village in Vantaa, the social structure of which Pöysti describes with the word heterogeneous. Most Swedish was spoken at home, but Pöysti soon learned that it is better to switch to Finland with the boys of the welders if you do not want to lick.

At the same time, his father was perhaps Finland’s most famous man. “I knew him as a father. I thought everyone’s fathers were well known, ”says Pöysti.

It was clear that Pöysti drifted into the Theater Academy – I wouldn’t have been able to visit against such a background.

He became a celebrity at the turn of the 1980s. It happened one morning. The night before, his performance had been received Pertti Melasniemen A TV movie directed by TV HIFK — TPS, in which Pöysti played the role of Pastor.

By that time, productions like that could get a couple of million viewers.

“Suddenly when I got to work on the bus, I noticed everyone staring, laughing and smiling,” says Pöysti.

“They all have a better idea of ​​you than you have. It’s awful. ”

“In two years I was in the grip of every devil.” Followed by classic problems with alcohol. Relationships did not last. In 1986, Pöysti resigned himself from the City Theater. He wanted to change everything in his life. For some time he worked at a fish factory in Norway.

The last job was Aleksis Kiven Betrothal in 2001 at the Tampere Theater. Since then, Pöysti has not taken the stage.

He traveled to Kuusamo, where he lived for the next six years.

After the social circles of Helsinki, the society of the Lestadio community felt liberating. A large, quiet nature opened up around.

Pöysti earned his living as a ski teacher and ubiquitous planer in Ruka. Someone then urged him to try what it would feel like to train people in the workplace.

Pöysti says that after reaching the age of 67, he came as a new adolescent. He has started growing herbs and roses. A variety called Ingrid Bergman blooms in the yard. Pöysti now says that he is going to the garden store like a candy store.

Lasse Pöysti and Tom Pöysti on stage in 2000.

Pöysti says no need for theater, nothing about it.

“It was wise that I left. I did it against myself there, ”he says.

“Art has that horrible cruelty that it’s fun if it’s terribly good. Everything else has a seed of bitterness. ”

It has been a few years since the parents died.

When Pöysti looks in the mirror, he does not see his father or mother from there. In the end, neither of them was present in that way in his life, he says – the contact was not distant, but it wasn’t close either.

“My wife says beautifully that you have a lot of your own.