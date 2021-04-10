Where is he now Retired columnist Mattiesko Hytönen still trains, as he will sometimes be the most beautiful male body in Finland

3.4. 2:00 | Updated 15:20

Spring sun and the sea breeze fluttering Mattiesko Hytönen chestnut-dyed Indian hair, as he himself calls them. Hytönen’s right glove reads Gabbana and on the left Dolce.

Even under the gray wool fabric, the injection mark has already improved on the upper arm. A few weeks ago, a dose of Pfitzer-Biontech’s vaccine for Mattiesko Hytönen’s trained body was twinkled.

Not because Hytönen was afraid of the corona – he doesn’t care about it – but because it is easier to travel that way.

If all goes according to plan, Hytönen and his girlfriend are sales managers Heidi Strömmer land on 1 May at Roma-Fiumicino Airport. Rome is Hytönen’s favorite city. Hytönen and Strömmer are hard-working travelers, but last year they have only been able to travel twice to Greece and once to Italy. “It has eaten man and woman,” says Hytönen.

Fortunately, you can meet friends at Heidi’s Champagne bar & Restaurant, as Hytönen invites soiré at home.

Coolly days is a strict routine. He goes to bed every night at half past one and wakes up at ten in the morning.

Five days a week, the program includes gym training at the Athletics Club at the Cable Factory. Hytönen disciplines his flesh with fourteen different sets of movements. He beats sacks, does leg presses and chin pulls, upper and lower legs, and back movements. On the way back home to the city center, Hytönen runs, often through Hietaniemi Cemetery.

The workout has been the same for seven years. The weight of the cabin varies from 62 kilos in winter to 60 kilos in summer. The condition may not improve, but it doesn’t get any worse, he says.

In an interview with the club, Hytönen has said that one day he will be the most beautiful male body in Finland.

The daily routine also includes writing. The author will never retire, says Hytönen. For the past three years, an autofictional novel has been underway, the main work of Hytönen’s career.

Hytönen wanted to write everything first first. Only now has he approached publishers, with a finished script.

Mattiesko Hytönen in 1997.­

Mattiesko Hytönen remembered as a journalist, columnist, and cultural figure. Hytönen wrote his last column for Iltalehti five years ago.

At worst, Hytönen was both diabolical and satanic but in a heartfelt way.

As an example of his work, he cites a writing for Helsingin Sanomat’s Sunday editorial. In it, Hytönen washed his high school son at the time Joonas Hytönen a classmate whipping him until blood flowed. That is no longer done.

Hytönen’s style has acquired many enemies for him. Detective Reijo Mäki complained from Hytönen’s column to Iltalehti’s editor-in-chief.

Not long ago, Mäki met on the street and still said hello, says Hytönen and smiles brutally. Mäki annoyed Hytö, among other things, because he had boots.

“Machobuts.”

Hytönen says that he is still feared. Then people are surprised when he is quite nice as a person.

“But I’m not nice. I am myself “, says Hytönen. He estimates he’s 20 percent nice.

Right now, Hyto is annoyed by the government, especially Maria Ohisalo and Sanna Marin. They are barked right behind their shoulders in the Athletics Club outfits. According to Hytönen, Ohisalo and Marin scold citizens like young children, even though their own life experience is clearly not enough.

“They think they know what they’re doing, even if they don’t.”

Coolly the subject has been the worship he felt for his girlfriend Strömmer. Maybe a few more words about it?

“Well now we got to the point,” says Hytönen. He points out that his girlfriend is gentle, happy and laughing. Feminine.

And even though he trains hard, his sweat doesn’t stink at all, Hytönen says.

“This symbolizes him. My girlfriend is a person who is not quite out of this world. ”