Where is he now | Pertti Kiviranta created Sirkka Tälli, who became a popular TV star – Then both disappeared for years

In the 1990s, actor Pertti Kiviranta created a drag character named Sirkka Tälli, who became a television star. In 2010, Kiviranta changed fields and countries, but now he and Sirkka are back in Finland, and they plan to grow old together.

5.8. 2:00 am | Updated 11:16

Sirkka Tälli first appeared on television in 1997. She acted In the shadow Eurovision vocalist Liisa Akimof as a background dancer.

Soon after, Akimof called Pertti to Kiviranta and asked if Sirkka would like to join the new talk show. There was a few days notice.

“I had already decided in advance that if something new came up, I would just say ‘yes’,” says Kiviranta.

Sirkka was part of the show on the MTV3 channel On the red planet for a year. At the same time, Sirka became one of the most famous drag characters of the 1990s, alongside Mega-Paula and Pola Ivanka.

The cricket had already started a few years earlier. Kiviranta, who worked in the theater, had thought about what kind of woman she would make. The example was Marilyn Monroe.

When Sirkka was born, Kiviranta went to town to test his creation. Sirkka made a splash in Helsinki’s nightlife, and that same evening, the first inquiries came as to whether Sirkka could perform at the birthday party.

It was clear to Kiviranta from the beginning that Sirka should make his own money.

“Cirka pays, so I made Sirka earn money for make-up and clothes. Sirkka, for example, sold kisses on New Year’s Eve,” says Kiviranta.

The role of Ylen followed the red planet Ecoistin the program. Sirkka acted as an investigative reporter who gave viewers environmental advice.

According to Kiviranta, television changed the lives of both Sirka and Perti. When Sirkka had performed in bars and at hosting gigs, no one knew how to connect Kiviranta with Sirkka. The popularity exploded, and the reception was not only positive.

On the other hand, it didn’t faze Kiviranta.

“It’s impossible to please everyone, so it’s pointless to try,” Kiviranta says.

Sirkka Täll’s role model was Marilyn Monroe.

Qiviranta became interested in beauty as a child.

Big sister has stuck in my mind Mary Quant -lip gloss and the lipstick in the mother’s golden case, which lasted on the lips for at least two weeks, according to Kiviranta.

When she was younger, Kiviranta looked after her grandmother. In middle school, the girls in the class asked Kiviranta to do their makeup before going out.

Kiviranta would have liked to become a hairdresser, but in his youth boys were not allowed to go to hairdressing school.

Fortunately, there was a theater that Kiviranta discovered at the age of 15. A turning point, Kiviranta describes.

He went through the theaters from Kellariteatteri to Ylioppilasteatteri. He studied performing arts and dance and also trained as a director of theater expression. Only the doors of the University of Theater did not open.

Kiviranta’s list of roles is long. Kiviranta himself wants to highlight what has lasted seven years Witch’s Magic Mirror project.

Kiviranta performed as a witch and chambermaid in the National Opera at the same time as Sirkka entertained the public on television.

Sthen Kiviranta didn’t really know what he wanted from his life. In 2010, he packed his things and moved to Spain.

“It was such a gray sleet day when it rained rags on my face. I looked out the window and decided that now I’m going away for a while,” says Kiviranta.

Kiviranta lived on Spain’s Sunshine Coast for seven years and worked in customer service roles in call centers.

When a couple of acquaintances who belonged to the Finnish community asked Sirkka to their fiftieth party, Kiviranta dug up Sirkka’s mothballs.

After that, Sirkka started to publish funny videos on YouTube. He even danced in a Spanish music video.

For the past three years, Kiviranta has been living in Finland again. The decision to return was as quick as the departure. Now at the age of 60, he has had enough of customer service work. However, Kiviranta is not planning to retire, neither for himself nor for Sirka.

“If necessary, a rollator with Finnish flags will be purchased for Sirka.”