Where is he now Marathon European champion Janne Holmén regrets waving the Finnish flag after the victory, because now she is a historian who thinks that the time of the nation-state is over

European Champion Janne Holmén answers the phone from his hometown of Uppsala. Holmén is remembered as the lone star of the Finnish endurance race, but today he is a researcher at Uppsala University. In addition, he lectured to future teachers.

Holmén examines the differences between the Finnish and Swedish education systems, such as how vulnerable the system is to reforms. As a historian, he is interested in comparing the Nordic countries, as they are so similar in culture and basic conditions. That makes the differences especially interesting.

It has been 18 years since 24-year-old Holmén ran the European Championship gold medal in Munich in 2002. It was one of the biggest surprises in Finnish sports history ever.

From the news film sees how the street was in places a mere puddle. Holmén escaped, and in the thirty-kilometer twists and turns of the Norwegian Karl Johan Rasmussen finally left behind.

“Holmén is in a tremendous pace,” commented Yle’s race studio Antero Mertaranta in the recording. “This team coming from behind won’t catch Holmén!”

“Does not take!” compass Bror-Erik Wallenius.

The lead was already starting a minute. In the race studio, words didn’t want to be enough.

“There is no such feast, in the truest sense of the word, on the moon, ever seen!”

“Not seen!”

Holmén crossed the finish line in a time of 2.12: 14.

Janne Holmén celebrated the European Championship.­

Father Rune Holménin was supposed to be waiting at the finish line, but at the moment of victory he was still traveling by subway from the drinking place to the stadium.

“Sure, my parents were very happy,” says Holmén. “It was the highlight of my career and my first bigger race.”

Holmén on married Moroccan birth Laila Skahin with – he’s also a big runner family – and there are three sons in the family. Everyone plays sports: the oldest plays football, the middle basketball and the youngest athletics.

Holmèn’s parents were also top-level endurance runners. Mum Nina Holmén ran European Championship gold at 3,000 meters in 1974.

Holmén says that inheriting sports within the family is not as rare as you might think. At the beginning of your career, there is an undeniable advantage to getting coaching at home.

Holmén does not remember his first run – he says he was so small at the time – nor the moment when he deliberately decided to become a runner. But training began at the age of twelve. The coach was his own father throughout his active career.

Many remember the news scene in which the happy-looking Holmén runs a tour of honor at Munich Stadium with the Finnish flag fluttering on his head.

Holmén later said the act might have sent the wrong message. Holmén’s position was already at that time that the idea of ​​a nation-state was out of date.

The situation is even more serious now, says Dr. Holmén. The trend towards internationalization has suffered setbacks, and the poor relations between the United States and China in particular are worrying. The corona pandemic has caused nationalities to seek refuge from within.

“It’s a dangerous trend.”

In 2009, Holmén gave up the racetrack due to his research career. He’s still running. However, instead of the former 200 km, the weekly distance is now 40 km.

In recent years, the left hip has plagued. But that doesn’t stop Holmén from going for a run today. He’s going to make intervals.

“I run to stay healthy and refreshed,” she says. Although his sports career is over, Holmén still weighs as much on his tism as he did at the European Championships 18 years ago: exactly 62 kilograms.

How is it – does Janne Holmé criticize the style of Sunday runners in Uppsala’s jogging trails?

No, because technology is reportedly not at all as important as it is given today. The more you run, the better, says Holmén.

“The most important thing is to run.”

Correction 5.9. at 9.47: Nina Holmén ran the European Championship gold by three thousand meters, not by five thousand meters as was first incorrectly told in the story.