Where is he now | Juku is a beautiful upright ear, but he is also a hero – Three years ago, Juku saved an entire floorball team from a fire

7.10. 2:00 am | Updated 8:08 am

On principle interviewees are not paid a fee in the magazine industry. But a vertical ear Fuck we make an exception.

Juku carefully takes the stick made of deerskin from the hand and takes it further. It sniffs the fireplace curiously. The stick doesn’t get to sour for a long time, but Juku quickly rubs it on his palate.

It’s only now that we start getting to know each other. Juku barks energetically, runs here and there across the yard on his string and is in good spirits. It is not at all said that the newcomers will be accepted, although bribes have been given and received.

All the time, Juku makes noise, barks, expresses his opinions in a whiny voice and generally talks a lot.

“That yodeling,” says Juku’s host Jarno Raatesalmi32, gently.

It seems that Juku doesn’t keep his dreams under wraps, and that very quality has proven to be worth its weight in gold.

That’s it for now three years. In 2020, Raatesalmi accommodated his floorball friends at the family’s cabin in Salo. We took saunas and went to sleep, some in cottage buildings and three men in tents in the yard – one of them was Raatesalmi. But early in the morning, Juku, three years old at the time, came to wake me up, made noise and poked persistently with his muzzle until Raatesalmi got up.

When Raatesalmi came out of the tent, he noticed that the fire was off. After only a couple of minutes, the adjacent building burst into flames. Raatesalmi hurried to wake up the others. The main chapter was taken in the sauna. Fortunately, everyone is safe.

The house burned to the ground, nothing could be saved. All that was left of the tent next to it was a black patch in the grass.

It’s better not to think about what would have happened if Juku hadn’t been awake that night.

A publicity frenzy followed. A hero dog saved the men from the fire, read the headline on the front page of the afternoon newspaper. At least Evening newspaper, Our dog and Vertical earmagazine did the story.

For his heroism, Juku was awarded the 2020 Kennel Club title, plaque and medal, when an acquaintance of Raatesalmi suggested it.

Hero year 2020. Juku has curds in his muzzle. See also Planned further training law: Ministry of Finance apparently stops Heil's education for the time being

Juku has, if not wisdom, at least a stubborn look. A perception arises that at heart it does not recognize secular authorities. But it can also be seen that Juku is a gentle dog, even soft. When the situation calms down, it crawls to its feet and quietly accepts petting and caressing.

Juku is only six, but it’s time to sprinkle a few white hairs on his muzzle. The fur is the most beautiful and folds in the red-brown shades of autumn.

Juku can be lured into the photo with the help of dried pieces of stomach.

It’s not a lens lude, but rather visibly annoyed when asked to sit and stay still and look up and other pranks.

Well, not really is Juku, but officially called Virkalan Taisto, but even blind Reetta can see that it is Juku. It stayed in its childhood home for an unusually long time, five months. Is a happy, long childhood an explanation for Juku’s selfish nature.

Juku has not been tried hunting, but he likes to move around in nature and was also involved in a hike in Karhunkierros, where Juku had his own small backpack on his back.

There is another dog in the family, named Staffi Zero. With it, we listen to the night seasons and bark even the tiniest bit, so that the hearts of the householders jump into their throats.

Unet Juku sleeps on the couch or on the cool floor, paws at the sky.

It is best to have pieces in the cup and it is good to change the brand, because otherwise the serving will become monotonous. Meatballs for dogs are also good from Juku. Lettuce and cucumber, even zucchini. Raatesalmi says that if the sapuska lingers, a group will come and stare.

Brothers are like lynxes. Even though there might be a row at mealtime, if the other person is away, we’ll be down and out and walk around. Something is missing.

Juku is already tired of the demands of publicity and focused on the frog, which is crawling with its ears up and its tail cocked. I hear that Juku also keeps a close eye on the swans swimming in the river next to him. Enough work.

“Juku is hard to shake. Hard to hustle and do.”