BEini Syria was one of the 25 young women who entered military service in October 1995, the first ever in Finland.

The media attention was huge.

“We were asked the strangest questions, like how to survive periods in forest camps,” says Syyrilä.

The female rookies were allowed to show their talent: once a Russian helicopter landed on the field with generals, remembers Syyrilä. Many squinting people wanted to come and see the miracle with their own eyes.

Syria had a national defense background. Father was an enthusiastic reservist, and Syyriläk had also been involved in the operation. There he was also interested in competitive shooting, where he later rose to the national team level.

The firing of an assault rifle was an everyday thing anyway. The family lived near the garrison area, and conscripts with full packs passed by the window. Even tanks rumbled from it.

It did not come as a surprise to the family that Syyrilä announced that he would apply for military service as soon as the Minister of Defense Elisabeth Rehn made it possible for women.

It turned out well – Syyrilä applied and was admitted straight from high school. He had thought about the Faculty of Political Science, but military service won out. As a competitive athlete, Syyrilä ended up at the Häme Regiment Sports School.

“It was great to experience the army for myself, when I had heard men talk about intimate things with each other since I was a child,” he says. It was rewarding to find yourself learning new skills. I got an experience of my own inner self and how it pushes through everything.

Heini Syyrilä (right) as a rookie in autumn 1995.

But Syyrilä says that the Defense Forces were not ready for the arrival of women. The other conscripts weren't either – in competitive sports circles, gender was not an issue. On the other hand, the regular staff did not know how to deal with the matter in the beginning.

The first female conscripts had to clear the way. It was a never-ending battle against prejudice.

“The comments were like going home on the milk train.”

Had to take a hard-nosed attitude, be a good guy.

This is how Syyrilä can see from almost 30 years ago what it was like to be a young person at that time – just moved from home – and unprepared for such a reception. I didn't know how to put the situation in any context at the time. “Of course it sometimes got under the skin.”

There was a lot of good and fun. Syyrilä enjoyed snuggling in the forest. Shooting skills improved even more.

An assault rifle was something completely different from an air rifle or a submachine gun.

Syyrilä was awarded the regimental cross at the end of his service and was chosen to represent the Soldiers' World Championship. “But many times it was noticed that exceeding the set goals was not enough,” says Syyrilä.

The situation was what it was. Syria drew conclusions. Although he had wanted to continue in the Defense Forces, he ended up in a civilian career.

“I take my hat off to those women who have managed to fight since the beginning and are still there.”

Experiences have welded the female rookies of 1995 together, and they still keep in touch.

Syyrila had always been interested in languages. So, after finishing his military service, he applied to study at the university and now works as a language teacher at the Parola co-educational school.

Syyrilä has developed innovative methods to facilitate language learning. In addition to his own work, he travels around Finland training teachers.

In her work, Syyrilä teaches young people. He says that they have absolutely nothing to do with the war that Finland has been in.

It's like a story or a movie for young people. “But from Ukraine, they see how young people of their age live in the middle of the war even now.”

A couple of years ago, I was invited to refresher exercises. It was actually a surprise – it had been 21 years since the last time.

He tells how in the training they plunged and crawled in the forest.

It didn't go quite as smoothly as it did 27 years ago – so what's wrong with that.

In any case, Master Sergeant Syyrilä is ready if Finland still needs him.

“You don't ask that. Yes, we have an obligation to go.”