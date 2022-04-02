Where is he now Coron dog Kössi sniffed passengers at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport until he was fired

When in a four-dog household in Mäntsälä, everyone else is rattling newcomers, so Kössi looks prepared from many meters away.

But Kössi is no ordinary dog, but the first corona dog in Europe to work in Helsinki-Vantaa and test incoming passengers.

We remember it from spring 2020: Kössi in the evening news, Kössi Guardian in a big deal, Kössi standing in his work harness on the old, big-screen parquet at the airport.

At home, Kössi is relaxed but withdrawn. There is a certain embarrassed self-awareness in its body language that is so painfully familiar to us intellectuals.

Is the effect of early childhood. You see, Kössi is from Spain, a cardboard box that was left on the side of the highway, says the owner Susanna Paavilainen. From there it was rescued with two other puppies to a nearby dog ​​kennel, from where it then ended up in the papal hotels.

Paavilainen says that even today Kössi gets shaky if you drive on the highway, even in a dark tunnel, or drive a roaring truck. That’s when Kössi tries to hide under the seat.

At first The Pope was thinking of obedience training for Köss, but all that exorcism seemed silly. No dog like Köss can be commanded, controlled like a robot.

Köss’s olfactory tendencies soon manifested themselves. The Pope began training Kös to recognize odors. “I thought it could do good for it.”

Soon Kössi was already sniffing mold samples and was involved in a project to study breast cancer in dogs. The problem was Köss’ tenderness, so Paavilainen tolerated it in the yard of the kindergarten and in the inspection office, where men with loud noises moved.

Came spring 2020, Korona, the airport and the public. Now Kössi was taken away. It was asked to be a tester for events, TV productions and the service of a food giant.

The Spanish Minister of Health himself called the Pope. To him, Paavilainen said that there are dogs like Köss in Spain, no matter how many, and should understand that they are treasures and not rubbish on the highway.

Then came the vaccines and endless changes in travel rules. A year ago, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health abandoned the corona dog project due to lack of scientific evidence.

Today Kössi sniffs the homesteads and chases the rats. Work on cancer and coronation research at the University of Oulu continues.

It has just come to light that the coroner study in which Kössi was involved has been approved for publication in a foreign journal. According to it, Kössi smelled correctly of more than 90% of the samples infected with corona. Similar results have been obtained From the United States, From England and From Germany.

Kössi does not smell the virus itself, but the body’s reaction to it, a change in metabolism that ticks out the human pores and sweat glands.

In office delivery at Helsinki – Vantaa 2020.

The guest has had the unabashed feeling of the whole morning – is it the?

Ask Dr. Köss.

First, the subject wipes himself or herself with a wound fold around the mouth, behind the ears, and from the neck. The rag is placed in a jar, the jar among the others on a special board.

The fire of passion ignites in Köss’s eyes. Now we see an expert at work! Kössi goes through the jars in an instant. It then pokes with its paw a jar containing the reference odor.

Verdict: no corona in the sample. Later, a quick test will confirm the result.

Kössi warms up slowly, but then comes to greet his feet. Can be ironed on the head and behind the ear but with a soft hand. Its ears are upright like chimneys, with a flap at the end. The circadian rhythm speaks volumes about the Spanish blood heritage.

Towards the evening, Kössi seems to be refreshing. Nights it sleeps with the Pope in the same bed, head with its own pillow.

But before that, the hero dog enjoys his dinner: the freshest raw meat with a touch of green.

“It keeps the vet away.”