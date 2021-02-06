Where is he now At the age of 19, Tuula Knee was chosen as the most beautiful in the country – after her little brother’s death, she came to faith, and now Tuula Portin treats souls in the hospital

The whole beauty of Finland now treats souls in the hospital.

Hospital theologian Tuula Portin take a day off today. But on Monday he will be available again in his office at Hämeenlinna Hospital. People will talk to Portin after receiving information about, for example, their serious illness or impending death.

Contrary to popular belief, they don’t want to hear that it’s not that terrible now or yes it probably is.

“It’s important to have someone who doesn’t panic or explain the matter away,” says Portin.

The work is hard but meaningful. Because of Korona, pastoral discussions are now also taking place remotely.

The gate is remembered as Miss Finland of 1986 – her name was Tuula Polvi at the time. In the picture, the newly crowned 19-year-old Portin smiles with a velvet cloak on his shoulders and a rhinestone crown on his head. Miss Finland, reads on a silk ribbon.

With the victory, Portin became a celebrity in one fell swoop. Help made him a paper doll. The journey continued to the Miss Universum, where Portin finished fourth. It was an unforgettable experience.

“I came from Lapua in the middle of the ordinary straight to the public. I was cold to a world I knew nothing about. ”

Tuula Polvi was chosen as Miss Finland in 1986.­

The gate had been spotted in the competition from the audience of a competition held on the Latosaari dance stage two years earlier. He won the race but refused to continue because of his undergraduate writings.

When asked again the following spring, however, he wondered why not.

The gate says she hadn’t really thought she was beautiful before, not until people started saying so to her. At home, such things were not quoted.

It makes you think of your own children: 25 years old Emilia, A 23-year-old with a developmental disability Aliinaa and adolescence Eetuawho still lives at home.

“The next generation is clearly better self-confident.”

As a child, Portin wanted to be a veterinarian. But in high school, my favorite subject was psychology. He says he has always been interested in the human mind.

Recently, Portin has been wondering what kind of traces the explosion of the Lapua cartridge factory in 1976 has left on him. The gate was ten years old at the time, and there were children in their own class who lost their parents in a major accident.

The community was in a state of grief and shock for a long time. At that time, it was customary to cope with silence, and the children’s feelings could not be taken into account.

More and more, Portin has begun to lean towards the notion that soul injuries have a bodily side.

“Often a person who has experienced trauma doesn’t benefit from just talking,” he says.

Miss year after that, Portin served for a long time as a display model. With her shoulder pads and diagonal lines, she is like the embodiment of the 80s in fashion photography.

When Portin’s little brother died unexpectedly at the end of the decade, Portin came in faith with a thud. He applied to the Faculty of Theology, from which he then graduated.

The gate says faith has given him basic security. He says he is in God’s hand. After death, eternal life in heaven awaits, says Portin.

“I know death is not the end of everything.”

After a day of work, Portin relaxes by moving around in nature. During Corona Spring, he photographed a lot of flowers, and a small devotional book has now been made from these images.

Fewer and fewer people recognize Miss Finland from 1986. Maybe that’s why Portin has had multi-power glasses for a long time.

But he says aging is not a loss. Even as the body shakes, the inner life becomes even deeper and richer.

“Years have done me good, strengthened my identity. 55 is also a good age. ”

What would Portin say to the 19-year-old himself?

“Trust yourself, you have a lot of potential. I was very timid and insecure about myself at the time, ”says Portin.

“Pretty much in the end I got over it all, with the Ostrobothnian mentality learned from home.”