October 31st is Reformation Day. On the day on which Halloween is celebrated, not everyone has the day off, only those in certain federal states.

Hamm – It is a custom that originated in Ireland. But Halloween is also finding more and more enthusiasts in Germany. Children dress up, parade through the neighborhood – and hope for tricks, otherwise there is a treat. And adults like to use the opportunity on October 31st to meet up for scary parties in the evening.

Halloween takes place on the day before All Saints Day, which is a public holiday in many federal states. However, Halloween itself is of course not a holiday. And yet many people in Germany have this day off. Because October 31st is also Reformation Day. This is the commemoration day of the Reformation and is celebrated by Protestant Christians in Germany and Austria on October 31st in memory of the beginning of the Reformation of the Church by Martin Luther in 1517.

This in turn means: In all “non-Catholic” federal states, October 31st is a public holiday on the occasion of Reformation Day – not because of Halloween. as wa.de reports. These include:

Brandenburg

Bremen

Hamburg

Lower Saxony

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania

Saxony

Saxony-Anhalt

Schleswig-Holstein

Thuringia

In these countries, students have no school, and shops remain closed. But they don’t get to enjoy two days off in a row. Because it is for her All Saints’ Day on November 1st is not a public holiday – this only applies in the “Catholic federal states” such as NRW and Bavaria.

Because October 31st is also Halloween, there are many specials and events, including in amusement parks. This is what it offers Zoom into Gelsenkirchen for a fire show and spooky fun. Meanwhile, in the Netherlands, Halloween fans have… Toverland amusement park, you can decide for yourself how scary it will be.