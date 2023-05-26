If at any time you have thought of starting a business or have had one, yes or yes you heard of advertising, a tool to reach the taste of potential customers. There are different forms, but today, you will see one of the funniest marketing strategies of 2023.

We owe it all to the entrepreneur Isabel Vilo, owner of a fast food stand in Cipolletti, Argentina, who decided to offer discount on their dishes to the infidels and baldheads.

As expected, the offer drew attention to such a degree that it went viral on social networks and yes, the advertising strategy that might seem like a joke ended up giving much bigger results than expected.

Sales increased and the popularity of the food stall also increased..

“Everything sold, thank you very much for your purchases,” the woman published this Thursday, May 25, on her social networks.

If you want to go for some empanadas or choripanes with creole cream at Isabel Vilo’s business You must travel to Argentinathen go to Cipolletti and then to the Circunvalación between Menguelle and Castello.

But remember, you will have a 10 percent discount only if you are bald or unfaithful.

One of the publications in which the female announced the promotion was the following:

“They are ready!!! Last dozen empanadas $2000 Choripanes $1000 with criolla! We are in the ring road between menguelle and castello”, along with the text some of the photos you saw.