Anatoly Chubais did not respond to Putin’s criticism of his work at Rusnano

Vladimir Putin criticized former Russian official Anatoly Chubais during a plenary session at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF). The President was asked how he assessed the actions of the “independent researcher from Glasgow,” by which they meant the politician who left the country after the start of the NWO, and Putin consistently went through him – both because of his departure abroad, and regarding his work as head of “ Rusnano”. Chubais refused to respond to Putin’s statements. At the same time, it is not known exactly where the ex-official is now.

Why did Putin criticize Chubais?

Answering a question from the moderator of the meeting, Ilya Doronov, the Russian leader spoke about the bewilderment that arose in him due to the departure of the former official. According to Putin, he does not understand why Chubais left Russia. The head of state described Chubais’s departure with the word “ran away.”

For some reason, Anatoly Borisovich is hiding there… They showed me some photograph from the Internet, where he is no longer Anatoly Borisovich Chubais, but some Moshe Izrailevich, lives there somewhere… Why is he doing this, I don’t understand why did he run away Vladimir Putin

The President did not specify what was shown in the photograph shown to him.

At the same time, Putin suggested the reason for Chubais’s “flight” from Russia; the president did not rule out that it could be connected with Chubais’s activities as head of the Rusnano corporation.

“May be, [бегство] Is it also due to the fact that complex processes are taking place in this structure of nanotechnology, which he headed for many years, and there is a big hole there, a huge financial hole, big numbers?” – Putin suggested, noting that no criminal case has been opened due to the hole in the Rusnano budget.

Perhaps this is due to the fact that he fears that in the end this will all lead to the emergence of some kind of criminal cases, which is why he went illegal, in Israel he even went illegal. Why the hell does he need this, I honestly don't understand Vladimir Putin

Putin also responded to the moderator’s words about Chubais as a “researcher from Glasgow” – the president said that he respects scientists, except when they engage in “foolishness.”

Chubais during the years of leadership of Rusnano Photo: Sergey Kiselev / Kommersant

In his own words, he did not read Chubais’s works, but suggested that something useful might be written there.

Why was Chubais called a researcher from Glasgow at the WEF?

The identification of Chubais as an “independent researcher” from a central Scottish city stems from the fact that the former official described himself as such in the synopsis of a scientific article “Delinquencies in the Russian Economy of the 1990s: An Unforeseen Institution,” which he wrote outside Russia.

The media knows nothing about Chubais’s British citizenship. He was born in the city of Borisov, Belarusian SSR.

The caption to the article caused a wide public outcry – Russian publicists wrote a series of ironic articles that ridiculed the identity Chubais adopted after leaving Russia.

Soon, a similar resonance was caused by the rewritten biography of Yandex co-founder Arkady Volozh, who obscured any of his ties with Russia. In the new version of the biography on the businessman’s website, he is called “an Israeli entrepreneur born in Kazakhstan.”

Anatoly Chubais decided not to respond to Putin’s criticism

When Russian media employees contacted the former official, Chubais responded to the request, but avoided a direct answer. The ex-head of Rusnano did not comment on the president’s statements about the hole in the state corporation’s budget, nor his words about fleeing or about Moshe Izrailevich.

I wouldn’t like to comment on anything said Anatoly Chubais

At the same time, Chubais previously responded to rumors related to his person. Thus, in May 2023, he rejected both the receipt of long-term documents for the right to reside in Israel and the purchase of real estate in the country.

In everything. So says one of the longest-running political memes of the 1990s and 2000s. This phrase was first heard in 1996 in the satirical television program "Dolls" (NTV), the characters of which were toy politicians. An ironic phrase about Chubais was put into the mouth of the puppet President Boris Yeltsin, who uttered it in a burned-out bus. "Chubais is to blame for everything. If it weren't for this Chubais, everything would be fine with us," said Yeltsin's character. Initially, the puppet Yeltsin's replica was based on the wording with which Chubais was dismissed from the post of First Deputy Prime Minister in January 1996. The presidential decree stated that the resignation was a consequence of low demands on subordinate federal departments and failure to fulfill a number of the president's instructions. Later, the construction of Chubais's guilt was used in everything by the Russian opposition, which in the late 1990s and early 2000s consisted of communists and nationalists. Chubais himself admitted that he did not like the role of a scapegoat. "Of course, I would like it better not to be me, but it turned out that it was me," said the politician.

Where is Chubais now?

Shortly after Putin’s speech at the WEF plenary session, journalists published a photograph showing Chubais at Riga airport. In the photo, a warmly dressed former official was wheeling a suitcase towards the terminal. The media suggested that Chubais could be heading to the Netherlands or Turkey – it was to these two countries that flights were scheduled from Riga airport at the moment the photo was taken.

It is assumed that Chubais has been in Riga for the last few days – another photo of Chubais in Latvia was published by journalists on September 9. But whether Chubais was really there these days is unknown.

Before this, Chubais was captured by photographers in other countries – in Israel, where he visited the building of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and in Turkey, where the former official was seen at an ATM with his wife, Avdotya Smirnova.

Chubais and Putin Photo: Sergey Gusev / RIA Novosti

In addition, it is known that Chubais spent some time in Germany, where he underwent rehabilitation after treatment for Guillain-Barre syndrome, which can cause paralysis in severe cases.

At the same time, the head of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Gennady Zyuganov, commenting on Chubais’ movements, noted that the best place for the former official is Magadan, a well-known place of exile and imprisonment.

Who was Chubais in Russia?

Anatoly Chubais came to politics from science even before the collapse of the USSR. In the early nineties, he was deputy and first deputy chairman of the executive committee of the Leningrad City Council of People’s Deputies, and then became the chief economic adviser to the first mayor of Leningrad, Anatoly Sobchak.

In 1991, Chubais headed the State Property Management Committee, and a year later he became Deputy Prime Minister in the government of the reformer Yegor Gaidar, and later he headed the presidential administration. Head of Yeltsin’s administration Valentin Yumashev rememberedthat it was Chubais, who worked with Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg with Sobchak, who proposed Putin as a strong leader in the administration.

Anatoly Chubais and Boris Yeltsin Photo: Yuri Abramochkin / RIA Novosti

The official’s last post was as head of the state corporation Rusnano. At the same time, Chubais was the special representative of the president for relations with international organizations to achieve sustainable development goals. In March 2022, after the start of a special military operation in Ukraine, Chubais left his posts and positions.

The official was involved in both waves of privatization and was remembered by Russians for his forecast of the voucher price. According to Chubais’ unfulfilled prediction, one voucher could buy two Volga cars. Due to his participation in privatization, the ex-official is accused of the collapse of the Russian economy.