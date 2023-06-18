The province of Chaco, in the north of Argentina, celebrates this Sunday primary elections with an unexpected protagonist: Cecilia Strzyzowksi. She is 28 years old and has been missing since June 1. Her case, investigated by prosecutors as an alleged femicide, has shocked the country like few before and has centered the final stretch of the Chaco electoral campaign due to the closeness of three of the seven accused with the governor, the Peronist Jorge Capitanich. Strzyzowksi’s father-in-law, the powerful Emerenciano Sena social leader; his wife, Marcela Acuña; and one of Sena’s closest collaborators, Gustavo Obregón, were running as pre-candidates in the electoral alliance headed by Capitanich. After being accused of the crime of aggravated femicide, they were excluded from the list, but that political link puts the governor, who aspires to a fourth term, on the ropes. The opposition is excited about the opportunity for change after 16 uninterrupted years of Peronist rule in the province, one of the poorest in Argentina.

“The next march is on Sunday, at the polls. That has to be the real march for Cecilia”, the mother of Strzyzowksi, Gloria Romero, has been asking since Friday. Through the media, Romero begs Chaco society to vote “to end impunity.” It is unknown what response this appeal will have and the impact of the case for Capitanich, who started as a favorite in the polls.

Cecilia Strzyzowksi was last seen 19 days ago. The security cameras recorded her entrance together with her partner, César Sena, 19, in the house that her in-laws have on the outskirts of Resistencia, the capital of Chaco. Of what happened from that moment there are only suspicions.

The main hypothesis of the prosecutors is that she was murdered by the Sena in that house and that her remains were later disposed of in a large family field, some 25 kilometers away, where a pig farm works. Among the evidence that supports this line of investigation are the alleged bloodstains found in the search of the house and the contradictions in the statement of César Sena.

The Police have carried out several rakes in the family field, so far with negative results. In the last few hours, all the attention has focused on some bags with skeletal remains found this Saturday, which will be subjected to analysis. Days before, other remains were located, but the forensic team has not been able to determine if they were human or animal due to their serious state of deterioration and has announced that it will carry out more tests.

“Things are going wrong”

The mother of the disappeared young woman asks President Alberto Fernández to send reinforcements to solve the case as soon as possible and to do everything in his power to guarantee the independence of the Chaco Justice, including intervening in the province if necessary. “There are many irregularities in the investigation,” Romero warns by phone. “The president is a lawyer, so he knows perfectly well that things are being done wrong. I ask that you lend the technical resources that are needed to move this cause forward,” he adds.

While all of Argentina wonders where Cecilia is, the national opposition has used the case to attack Emerenciano Sena and Capitanich twice. The first, charged with the alleged femicide, is one of the best-known social leaders in Chaco. His closeness to the governor, who was a witness at his wedding, favored the granting of public funds for social plans and the construction of houses in a Resistencia neighborhood named after him, Emerenciano. The Sena couple is also being investigated for alleged money laundering and tax evasion in a case initiated after finding more than six million pesos in cash (about $23,500, at the official price) in the search of the house in search of evidence.

In 2022 there were twelve femicides in Chaco, the province with the highest rate in Argentina: 1.93 murdered for every 100,000 women. In the first half of this year, seven have already been registered. Unlike the other victims, the political ties of those accused by Strzyzowksi in the middle of the Argentine electoral campaign have given this case unusual visibility, promoted by the opposition.

Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, pre-candidate for president for the opposition alliance Juntos por el Cambio, assured that “it is desperate to see how the National Government is not doing anything that could be done to speed up the investigation” and listed below the measures that he would take if he were president.

His rival in the internal party, Patricia Bullrich, compared Emerenciano Sena with Milagro Sala, the social leader related to Peronism sentenced to 13 years in prison for diversion of public funds in the province of Jujuy. “With me, the financing to parastatal mafia organizations ends,” the former Macrista Security Minister promised on Saturday through social networks.

From Chaco they are cautious when it comes to predicting the impact of the disappearance of Strzyzowksi on the electoral result this Sunday. “It will definitely impact Jorge Capitanich, but it is not known how much. No survey is very accurate,” says Ayrton Teruel, a journalist from Chaco Newspaper who has followed the case from day one. Teruel gives an account of how the alleged femicide of Strzyzowksi gave a 180-degree turn to some elections that until June had the internal opposition as their main incentive. “Emerenciano was one of the main promoters of public policies but in the province it was difficult to find information about him because his family managed with great impunity,” she says.

This Sunday, the Chaco candidates will be defined. The true litmus test for the Peronist Capitanich will be in the provincial elections on September 17.

