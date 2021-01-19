Held alone in a quarantine cell, in a Moscow prison. There he ended up Alexei Navalny, Vladimir Putin’s enemy number one, arrested on Sunday after returning to Russia after recovering for four months from a nerve agent poisoning during a flight between Siberia and Moscow. An attack that left him in a coma and on the brink of death. They saved him in a German hospital.

On Monday, a judge decided to jail him for 30 days for violating his probation in an embezzlement case. And this Tuesday he will also be prosecuted for having “dishonored the figure of a combatant from World War II.”

The new defamation process, which the Russian authorities have not made statements about, could cost Navalny up to 5 million rubles in fine ($ 67,000) and five years in prison, in a clear indication that the Kremlin does not want to see his enemy loose.

Police officers guard the prison in Moscow where Alexei Navalny is being held. Photo: EFE

Although he clarified that he has no means to the opposition leader, the Kremlin said on Tuesday that it “will not take into account” the requests of the West to free Navalny, and affirmed that the latter’s calls for people to take to the streets to protest on the weekend they were “illegal”.

The 44-year-old anti-corruption militant was arrested on Sunday when he returned from Germany, where he was recovering after his alleged poisoning in August, of which he accuses President Vladimir Putin despite multiple refusals from the authorities.

The major Western powers demanded his “immediate” release, asking Moscow to respond to the poisoning charges and investigate this alleged murder attempt.

But in statements to the press on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said Moscow will not “take into account those statements” made in Berlin, Paris, Washington, Brussels and London.

“It’s a matter completely internal and we will not allow anyone to get inside, “said Peskov.

Navalny will be incarcerated in Moscow’s Matrósskaya Tishiná prison until at least 15 February as part of a procedure for violation of a judicial control. He is being held in quarantine in Moscow in the wake of the pandemic, authorities argue.

“Navalny is currently in a cell for three people in which he is alone, since as he has arrived from abroad, he must spend 14 days in quarantine” due to the coronavirus pandemic, the executive secretary of the Social Board indicated in his Telegram account of Prisoners (ONK) of the Moscow City Council, Alexéi Melnikov.

The moment of Navalnyt’s arrest, Sunday. Photo: Reuters

The executive secretary, who visited the opposition politician with other members of the ONK in prison, added that Navalny’s cell is equipped with a refrigerator, a television, an electric kettle, and that it has hot water.

Melnikov indicated that, according to prison authorities, Navalny – directly or through his relatives – can order food or other items he needs from the prison store.

The anti-corruption activist, added the executive secretary of the ONK, said that “he is happy to have returned to the homeland and appreciated the support received.”

According to Melnikov, the opposition leader stated that “he has not been subjected to physical or moral pressure from the staff” of the penitentiary.

After the announcement of his arrest, the opposition and his followers called to go out to the streets to protest on Saturday, January 23 throughout Russia.

The Kremlin spokesman referred to those “worrying calls” from the opponent. “This could undoubtedly be the object of an analysis to determine if it is not about calls for illegal actions,” he said.

Any demonstration in Russia need an agreement from the authorities. Furthermore, in much of the country, including Moscow, mass gatherings are banned by the pandemic.

A close associate of Navalny, Leonid Volkov, indicated that no request will be submitted and that the Russians have “a constitutional right” to manifest.

Demonstrations are planned in various cities, from Moscow and Saint Petersburg in the west to Khabarovsk in the Far East, via Yekaterinburg in the Urals.

Unauthorized opposition demonstrations often lead to brutal repression and many arrests.

On Monday night, at least 73 Navalny supporters were detained during improvised support actions, according to the specialized NGO OVD-Info.

Navalny has long been in the crosshairs of the Russian authorities. He became acquainted with your investigations published online about the corruption of the elites and Putin’s environment.

In any case, its celebrity is limited above all to the most important urban centers and to generations more connected.

On the political level, before his poisoning he was preparing an active campaign with a view to the legislative elections of September 2021, amid the erosion of popularity of the ruling party, United Russia.

Three European laboratories concluded that the opponent was poisoned with a Novichok-type military nerve agent, developed in Soviet times.

Moscow rejected those conclusions and denounced a plot, assuring that its scientists did not discover any poisonous substance in the organism of the opponent.

More court cases

Since his return to Russia, Navalny has been under threat from legal cases that could end in prison terms of several years.

The opponent will be tried on Wednesday for defamation of a former World War II combatant, a crime punishable by a fine or imprisonment, his lawyers announced Tuesday.

He is accused of having spread information “lying and insulting to the honor and dignity” of this war veteran who had expressed on television his support for the constitutional referendum last summer to strengthen the powers of President Vladimir Putin.

But above all it has another key judicial appointment on February 2, when a court will examine lrevocation of a suspended sentence to which he was sentenced, which could open the possibility that he will have to carry out a part of the sentence of three and a half years in prison to which he was subjected in 2014.

Since the end of December, he has also been the subject of a fraud investigation on suspicion of having spent donations for personal use, a crime with a penalty that can go up to 10 years in prison.

Navalny claims that these cases are politically motivated.

EFE and AFP

