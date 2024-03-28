January 2022. Euphoria, which has become one of the most generational milestones in recent fiction since 2019, premieres its second season with overwhelming levels of expectation. In those three years of lapse, prolonged by the pandemic, an ensemble cast made up of unknown faces with the exception of its protagonist, Zendaya, have emerged as the faces of the new Hollywood. There are millions of followers gained on social networks and dozens of offers of fashion campaigns and magazine covers that reach them. The premiere of the series is a success and its audiences mark records not seen on HBO since the end Game of Thrones. Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer and Alexa Demie become new idols called to mark a before and after in the mecca of cinema. And so they have done it. Zendaya can argue with anyone about the status of the most relevant actress today; Elordi relied on Priscilla and Saltburn to confirm himself as the new golden heartthrob; Sweeney has revived the romantic comedy genre with Anyone but you and Schafer is claimed by filmmakers like Yorgos Lanthimos (poor creatures). But Demie, far from fulfilling the predictions of triumph that loomed over her, decided to flee from the front line to the point of becoming one of the most recurring—and interesting—enigmas in the hills of Los Angeles.

Alexa Demie, at an event in Los Angeles in 2021. Emma McIntyre (WireImage)

“Temporary suspension.” These are the terms chosen by HBO to announce the delay in filming the third season of Euphoria and that it had to start in just a few months to meet the announced premiere in 2025. The news has shocked the millions of followers of the series who, based on the cast's increasingly busy schedule and their approach to their thirties – remember that it is still a series about high school students – are already speculating about whether this information is the first clue about a potential cancellation of the fiction. Even more so when the platform itself corroborates that “they have given the actors permission to pursue other opportunities.” Some opportunities that, in the case of Alexa Demie, have passed her by in a surprising way.

Hers is the most viral name after the statement since the interpreter, who plays Maddy Pérez in the series, has not shown signs of professional life in the last two years. On the social network Euphoria and a tweet is repeated that asks the same question: “Where is Alexa Demie?” And it is not a question with an easy answer. In its count of instagramwith almost 12 million followers, since March 2022 has only published a couple of stories and an image corresponding to the Calvin Klein lingerie campaign, for which she was an ambassador. Her last posed on the red carpet dates back to December of that year, she has no projects pending release or filming and her name has not been mentioned in any future pools either. castings. Who just two years ago was rated by the American edition of the magazine Vogue as “the most interesting star on the red carpet”, turned Y2K into a global stylistic phenomenon and collaborated with Balenciaga seems to have evaporated from the hills of Hollywood without notice or justification.

His only public appearances during this time are summarized in a two-second cameo—literally—in the controversial series The Idol and when he went on stage during a Madonna concert to accompany her in the performance of his anthem Vogue. There she served as a judge for a parade of voguingan honor they have also enjoyed celebrities like Úrsula Corberó or Donatella Versace in other dates of her world tour. Her friendship with the Queen of Pop was forged during the auditions to play the singer in the next biopic about her life and in which Demie, despite being one of the finalists, ended up succumbing to Julia Garner. Along the way, projects announced by her such as her own fashion, beauty and accessories brand and the production of a feature film about the life of her mother—a professional makeup artist who emigrated to the United States from Mexico—have also evaporated.

This deliberate opacity extended over time, which seems unusual in the current era of overexposure, has generated all kinds of theories in the digital environment. An example: a recent video titled The DISAPPEARANCE of Alexa Demie It already has more than 150,000 views on YouTube. But far from conspiracies, this commitment by the actress to replicate the style of the stars of the nineties and recover that halo of mystery and secrecy responds, as she herself confessed, to a “very reserved” personality. If Maddie is the alpha female of East Highland High School, she with her sexy cut outs and her expansive nature, Alexa was a young introvert. “I was quite a loner, I kept everything to myself. “I was never an entertainer nor did I go to many parties,” confessed. She is so jealous of her privacy that, even though she is already a star after the premiere of Euphoria, his real age remained a mystery. In the style of the great divas – her idols are Sophia Loren, María Félix or Greta Garbo – she used to shave several years off the 33 that appears on her identity card. Nothing is known about her love life either.

Alexa Demie, at the Balenciaga show in March 2022 Anthony Ghnassia (Getty Images For Balenciaga)

Be that as it may, knowing when we will see Alexa Demie in front of the camera again is unknown. She herself has admitted that just before landing the role of Maddy in Euphoria He had decided to give up and leave acting. “She never got any roles. Never. It was very hard, especially because she felt that most of the leading roles she pursued always ended up going to the girl with blonde hair and blue eyes. (…) You never see a mestizo or Latina girl as the protagonist. It was very difficult and she was fed up, fed up with people telling me no.” According to her words, it is most likely that this professional hiatus is a product of her refusal to make her way in Hollywood through stereotypical roles and that she is waiting or conceiving – she has listed writing among her talents – for better opportunities. Another possible clue about his current occupation can be found in an interview he offered last summer, when he referred to “a personal musical project”, a proposition that would make sense if we take into account that between 2017 and 2021 he tried – without success – to promote a career as singer soloist. Will the third time be the charm? If it depends on the expectation, we can bet yes.