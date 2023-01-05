January 6 is one of the most special days for the little ones in the house. Their Majesties the Three Kings of the East have spent the whole night leaving gifts under the Christmas trees of the children who have behaved well this year. Although it is a very special day for children, the Three Wise Men also leave gifts for the elderly. In Spain, this day is celebrated on the occasion of the birth of Jesus in the Catholic tradition, a festivity that closes Christmas. This party is not only celebrated in Spain, in other countries they also receive the visit of Melchor, Gaspar and Baltasar.

Although it seems like a very Spanish tradition, it is also celebrated in other parts of the world, especially in those countries that were colonies and that were influenced by Spanish customs. Of course, in each country the traditions and customs of this day are different. In many cases, although January 6 is also a holiday, the celebration has nothing to do with three kings who have arrived from the Far East.

The little ones not only wait impatiently for the 6th, but the day before, on the 5th of January, the traditional Three Kings Parade are held in the different cities, where Their Majesties of the East greet the little ones and hand out sweets accompanied by their royal entourage.

In most countries, especially Anglo-Saxon, the arrival of Santa Claus is celebrated on December 25. In Spain, on the night of January 5 to 6, the arrival of Melchor, Gaspar and Baltasar is expected and is celebrated by drinking cider and eating the famous roscón de Reyes. January 6 is a national holiday and the well-known Children’s Lottery is also celebrated, a game that distributes millions of euros every year.

Where is Three Kings Day celebrated?



Every January 6th, children get up excited and run to the Christmas tree to open the gifts that the Three Wise Men have left them. With this day the Christmas festivities close. This tradition extends to countries like Italy, Colombia, Puerto Rico, Mexico or Brazil.

– In Brazil, the arrival of the Three Kings is celebrated in style on January 5 and is called Folia de Reis. Groups of men go house to house singing the verses that relate the trips of their majesties.

– In Italy, the Three Wise Men are exchanged for the figure of the Witch Befana who, on the night of January 5, with her broom in hand, distributes gifts and sweets to children. Legend has it that the witch helped their Eastern Majesties to follow her route to Bethlehem but she did not want to go with them. She later repented and left home loaded with sweets and gifts, but since she did not find the Three Wise Men, she distributed them among the little ones.

– In Mexico, the custom is very similar to the Spanish one, although the roscón is called a rosca and several figurines of the baby Jesus are placed inside. Whoever gets it will have to organize a party at home with tamales, a dish from pre-Columbian times that is made on the day of La Candelaria, on February 2.

– In Puerto Rico this day is called Epiphany. In the morning the grass is cut to leave it inside a wooden box that will be placed under the bed. The camels of the Three Kings will eat it and their majesties will leave gifts in return.

– In Colombia, Three Kings Day is celebrated on the first Monday after January 6. The arrival of the kings to Bethlehem guided by a star to meet the newborn Jesus is remembered. As it is always celebrated on Monday, many families take the opportunity to remove the Christmas decorations and save the manger. For many it means the end of the holidays, but others continue the festivities with the Carnival of Blacks and Whites or the Carnival of Riosucio, which is celebrated during the Three Kings weekend.