The arepas They are a traditional dish in Colombian gastronomy which, depending on the area in which it is located, is subject to various modifications and may or may not contain different types of filling. Given the influx of migrants, the artificial intelligence tools they can use their database to point Which are the stores that sell the best Colombian arepas?.

Valued internationally for their characteristic flavor and particular texture, arepas transcended borders and stole the hearts of consumers around the world. In North America, The arrival of Colombian migrants motivated the creation of establishments dedicated to offering this traditional dish..

The arepa paisa can be accompanied by different types of filling. Photo:iStock Share

According to ChatGPT, it is possible to find places that They offer authentic Colombian arepas mainly in Miami and New York, although there are also businesses in Los Angeles, Houston and Orlando, among other cities. On the Sunshine State side, The following places are the best according to artificial intelligence:

Doggi's Arepa Bar : offers a wide variety of arepas with traditional and innovative fillings, such as the “santa barbara” with marinated steak, avocado, tomato and white cheese.

: offers a wide variety of arepas with traditional and innovative fillings, such as the “santa barbara” with marinated steak, avocado, tomato and white cheese. The Arepazo : famous for its arepas stuffed with “reina pepiada” (chicken, avocado and mayonnaise), “pernil” (pork) and “chicharrón”.

: famous for its arepas stuffed with “reina pepiada” (chicken, avocado and mayonnaise), “pernil” (pork) and “chicharrón”. The Sandwicherie: A popular place to enjoy arepas stuffed with ham, cheese and egg, or with more gourmet options like smoked salmon and brie.

On the side of New York City, the list below gives a selection of the places that sell the tastiest Colombian arepas in the region:

The Colombian Corner : A family restaurant offering arepas stuffed with pork rinds, chorizo, cheese, and other Colombian ingredients.

: A family restaurant offering arepas stuffed with pork rinds, chorizo, cheese, and other Colombian ingredients. Arepa Factory : a restaurant chain that offers traditional arepas with different fillings, as well as Colombian dishes such as tumba paisa and ajiaco.

: a restaurant chain that offers traditional arepas with different fillings, as well as Colombian dishes such as tumba paisa and ajiaco. Caracas Arepas Bar: a cozy place that offers arepas filled with shredded meat, cheese, chorizo ​​and other typical ingredients from Venezuela and Colombia.

Recommendations before choosing a Colombian arepas place in the United States

OpenAI's artificial intelligence tool warns that before visiting a place, It is advisable to read the opinions of other customers to have an idea of ​​the quality of the arepas and of the service.

In that sense, he emphasizes that to determine in his own opinion which is the best place, You must explore and try arepas from different restaurantsbecause the taste of arepas is personal and varies on the palate of each individual.

In addition, ChatGPT highlights the Casa Blanca location in New Hampshirewhich offers arepas stuffed with meat, pork, cheese and hard-boiled egg, and the Cafetal Colombian Restaurant, in Idahowhich identifies itself as “authentic Colombian food” and offers arepas stuffed with meat or chicken.