The main goal of building an observatory and launching it millions of miles from Earth or placing it on top of the highest mountains on our planet is simple: understanding the universe and our place in it. But where to start with such a sublime task? Where do we point our telescopes to decipher the great enigmas?

The sky seen from a professional telescope is very large. Let us bear in mind that we are using, in many cases, the instrument to enlarge, to make a zoom. To understand it, one piece of information is enough. Hubble’s iconic deep image was taken using 10 days of telescope time. Observing the celestial sphere with the same sensitivity would require a whopping 900,000 years. This is obviously unfeasible. Decisions have to be made about where and for how long to aim with these great instruments. To be efficient, we have to be smart.

The question is how to decide what is important, or what is most important, or what is the most urgent question to solve when we are trying to use resources as scarce as the available time of a telescope. The mechanism that almost all the large international observatories have implemented consists of decision-making that involves the entire scientific community. First, the observatories are in charge of selecting a committee of experts made up of members of the astronomical community who will be in charge of acting as referees, judges. These people have to demonstrate their integrity, declare any conflict of interest that could cause bias in the process and remain anonymous in many cases.

The astronomical community is then invited to submit proposals. The terrestrial observatories, for example the one at Roque de los Muchachos or the one at La Silla, generally do so twice a year: in autumn and spring. Space observatories like HST or JWST do it once a year. And in the proximity of those dates, it is better not to ask an observational astronomer for anything, because they will be involved in a frenetic activity of calculations, estimates, contacts with colleagues and discussions that will hardly leave time for anything else, even stealing a few hours of sleep. This month, for example, we won’t sleep well until the JWST proposal submission deadline of January 27 passes. The idea is to make ambitious, clear and attractive proposals that are scientifically viable and have the ability to answer an important question to make them competitive. And despite the professionalism of the task, the observatories always show the same graphs: the vast majority of the proposals are sent shortly before the deadline. We are human, although we dedicate ourselves to contemplating the immensity.

The committee selected by the observatory reviews the submitted proposals and establishes a classification based fundamentally on the importance of science and the adequacy of the instrumentation for the task. Members prepare their reports independently and do not review their own proposals or those of their close associates. This is how a list is made of those who pass the exam and of course those who don’t. The success rate of this process is not very high, typically one out of every seven, ten, or twelve proposals is selected, depending on the year and the telescope. The selected proposals define not only the regions of the sky that will be scanned for information, but also for how long and how. Those will be the places that will help us advance our knowledge.

The process, despite its proven efficiency and the fact that it has been refined over the years, is not free of biases. Some are obvious and measured: selection processes hurt women and young researchers. But others depend on the honesty of the referees who evaluate the proposals and great care is taken in identifying them by the observatories, for example, participating in proposals that directly compete with the science that is being evaluated.

A few years ago NASA introduced a “double-blind” review system, in which neither the proponent nor the reviewer knows who the other is. The idea was to try to reduce the prejudices that we all have, consciously or unconsciously, despite devoting ourselves to the noble art of rationality and objective measurements. Perhaps precisely because of professional deformation, the scientific community has been identified among the most reluctant to recognize its irrationalities. The fact is that once this review system is introduced, it is measured that gender and other prejudices have been reduced in the evaluation of requests for observation time in the agency’s space telescopes. For example, some of the most successful proposals come from astronomers who had not previously been granted observing time.

This is the observatories’ way of ensuring the quality of the science that will come out of the telescopes. This is how last year, for example, the programs that awarded the approximately 6000 hours of time available to the scientific community of the JWST or the 3000 Hubble orbits, or the 180 nights of GRANTECAN were selected. Observations of planets, disks, galaxies, supermassive black holes, active galaxy nuclei, asteroids, comets that will help us understand the universe a little better and perhaps, if we are lucky, our place in it.

