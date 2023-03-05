TIJUANA. Three men who were in a car with taxi signs and who presumably had two pistol type firearms were detained by municipal, state and federal elements that carry out the Operative “Alpha” in the city of Tijuana Baja California. The men, accused of violating the Firearms Law, were discovered and detained at the Ajusco street, in the Santa Rosa neighborhood from Tijuana, informs the Secretariat of Citizen Security of Baja California (SSCBC), in a bulletin.

It is detailed that agents of the State Citizen Security Force (FESC)of the Tijuana Municipal Police and of the National Guard who were conducting surveillance, saw a car pass at high speed car nissan versa white, with border license plates and labeled with the “Metropolitan Free Taxi” insignia. The three men on board also did not wear seat belts.

Faced with such events, the agents called a stop and questioned the three men, who “turned to see each other in a mysterious way and answered evasively,” the bulletin specifies.

The policemen ordered them to get off, and they saw that two of them had pistols tucked in at the waist, one 45 mm caliberwith 6 bullets, and one caliber 38 mmwith a charger with five special .38 caliber bullets.