The accusation is as monstrous as it is untenable. Nevertheless, Donald Trump is not moving away from him. The outgoing US president is convinced that he was cheated out of winning the election. Many of his supporters believe that the opposition Democrats “stole” the November election. But election fraud is usually not committed by the challengers, but by those in power who cling to their office. Often all means are acceptable to them, from forged ballots to brute force – and not only in well-known dictatorships such as Belarus, Syria or Iran. In many countries, in the shadow of the corona crisis, the powerful razed democracy this year. An overview.

Myanmar: minorities excluded

She is affectionately called “mother” by her followers: Aung San Suu Kyi, Prime Minister of Myanmar and clear winner of the parliamentary elections on November 8th. Your party won well over half of the seats. Suu Kyi is held in high regard in her homeland, especially for her ongoing struggle against the influence of the military in the country.

In 1991 she received the Nobel Peace Prize for this. But now the 75-year-old is no longer so specific about democracy and human rights. A good two million citizens were not allowed to take part in the November vote because they either live in regions where the government and apostates are fighting a civil war or because they belong to the persecuted Rohingya who are de facto lawless.

“The elections in Myanmar were anything but free and fair,” says Margarete Bause, spokeswoman for human rights for the Greens in the Bundestag. “If Myanmar wants to be recognized internationally as a democratic country, it must no longer be excluded from voting.” Her supporters worry that Suu Kyi’s reputation abroad is badly damaged, also because she belittles the genocide of the Rohingya to this day but little.

Germany cut development aid to the country in February because “the government is not very reform-oriented and continues to seriously violate human rights in dealing with the religious minority of the Rohingya,” said Development Minister Gerd Müller (CSU). However, this has not changed anything on Suu Kyi’s course to this day.

Guinea: campaigns full of hate

The words must sound like mockery to his opponents. “We want to govern differently in the future,” said Alpha Condé when he was sworn in as President of Guinea on December 15th. “That means that we work for the most vulnerable.” Hatred and agitation between the individual population groups must finally come to an end, the 82-year-old urged his compatriots. In the election campaign, however, Condé sounded very different.

He himself spoke of “war” and really heated up the mood in the country. The United Nations then called on all parties to exercise moderation, and the EU expressed concern about the “circumstances” of the election.

In fact, they weren’t very good. For months, unrest raged on the streets of the West African country – barricades on fire, there were gunshots and deaths. The reason for the bloody riots: Condé had the constitution changed without further ado in March to allow a third term in office. He has been president since 2010, was previously considered a reformer, but rules increasingly authoritarian.

According to official information, he won the election on October 18 with 60 percent of the vote. The opposition to Condé’s long-term rival Cellou Diallo speaks of fraud, but claims before the constitutional court have failed. Diallo is being followed by the police. The African Union, however, considers the election to be “largely fair” and “transparent”. But doubts about this are justified. Why else should Condé have members of the opposition arrested to this day? He has promised to “rule differently in the future”.

Venezuela: Little interest in the election

If you want to buy a loaf of bread in Venezuela, you have to be quick. Inflation is causing prices to rise every hour – that’s how severe the economic crisis in the country is because of the low oil price, mismanagement by the government and US sanctions. Anyone who believed that the time was ripe for a change of power was, however, mistaken in the elections on December 6th. The party des received 91 percent of the seats in parliament socialist head of government Nicolás Maduro allegedly. The turnout was just 31 percent.

The opposition around the self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaidó called for a boycott and shortly afterwards organized its own “referendum”. “We will fight until our Venezuela is free and democratic,” said Guaidó. The perseverance slogans cannot hide the frustration of the Maduro opponents. Before the election, opposition politicians had been dismissed by the government, the electoral registers were manipulated, and independent observers were not allowed.

“In view of the extremely difficult humanitarian situation in the country, the disappointment of the population towards the political elite in government and opposition is massive,” says Günther Maihold from the Science and Politics Foundation. Need and hunger are increasing, not least because of Corona. Most Venezuelans are preoccupied with the daily struggle for survival – and the question of how they should pay for their bread tomorrow. Only a few have time and interest in parliamentary elections.

Tanzania: Violence in Paradise

Many Germans know the Zanzibar archipelago in the Indian Ocean as a vacation paradise: turquoise blue sea, white sandy beaches, coconut palms as high as a house. At the end of October, however, completely different images of the archipelago, which belongs to East African Tanzania, went around the world: men with bleeding wounds on their backs, broken arms and puffy eyes. They were arrested and ill-treated by police after the presidential and parliamentary elections on October 28th for protesting against old and new President John Magufuli. There were also deaths.

According to official reports, the 61-year-old won the election with 84 percent of the vote. “It is a matter of election fraud on a scale that has never happened in Tanzanian history,” said opposition leader Tundu Lissu, who has since fled the country. The EU also has doubts about the result. Not much is left of Magufuli’s once good reputation – he was considered a fighter against corruption. The matter is delicate for the federal government. Tanzania is a close partner in development cooperation and is now on the way to becoming an “autocratic regime”, as the FDP politician Christoph Hoffmann says. The German government is inactive, criticizes the member of the Bundestag. He calls for consequences: “We cannot continue like this in development cooperation.” Meanwhile, images of the protest from Zanzibar continue to circulate around the world on social media.

Tajikistan: elections without opposition

In him, Donald Trump has apparently found an equal opponent: Emomali Rachmon, President of Tajikistan for almost 30 years and recently re-elected for the fifth time. When the two politicians met at a summit in Saudi Arabia in May, the US president tried his infamous handshake. He squeezed Rashmon’s hand tightly, tugged and shook his arm. But he didn’t give in, didn’t make a face. Trump’s domineering behavior came to nothing. The two heads of state – as shown not only by the short video of the meeting, which went viral on the Internet – have a lot in common.

Like Trump, Rachmon loves exaggeration. “Founder of peace and unity and leader of the nation” is his official title. State media compare his radiance with the sun, poems and books about the 68-year-old round off the personality cult.

So it was no surprise that Rachmon won the election on October 11 with 91 percent of the vote. There is no real opposition in the country, especially no independent newspapers. Critics of the dictator quickly land in jail. “The elections in Tajikistan this year have missed a minimum of democratic and constitutional principles,” says Bärbel Kofler (SPD), human rights representative of the German government. “Freedom of expression in the country is so severely restricted that there is no noteworthy political discourse.” That is unlikely to change anytime soon. In 2016, Rachmon had the constitution rewritten to secure the presidency for life – just as some Trump fans would like to have for their idol.

Belarus: In the arms of Moscow

21 weeks have passed since the presidential elections in Belarus. Since then, people in the capital Minsk have taken to the streets every Sunday to force Alexander Lukashenko, who came to power a quarter of a century ago in halfway free elections, to resign. So also on the last Sunday of the year. It was clear long in advance that the August 9 vote would be neither free nor fair.

Promising opponents ended up in prison or were forced into exile. Overall occurred the election more than 1000 people in custody. When all the conditions for undisturbed election fraud appeared to be met, three courageous women stepped onto the scene. First the wife of one of the prisoners: Svetlana Tichanowskaja. The “Golos” initiative asked people to take photos of their ballot papers in order to be able to prove fraud. Lukashenko insisted boldly that he had received 80 percent of the vote.

The EU has imposed sanctions on allegiance to the dictator. But even the EU foreign affairs representative Josep Borrell has little hope of this. “If you don’t have a close economic relationship with a country, there are few options,” Borrell told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung. One must not go too far, otherwise Belarus will be driven into the arms of Russia, he added. But the country is already there, contractually bound in a union. Russian President Vladimir Putin has – so far – not allowed a change of power in Minsk.