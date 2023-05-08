Liga MX does not stop surprising us, since the 13th place in the standings could become the Clausura 2023 champion, after Santos Laguna threw out the current champion Pachuca in the repechage, after winning the penalty shootout. And how did the lagoon team get to the playoffs if only twelve advance? Everything happened thanks to Querétaro, because despite being tenth in the table, because they were in the last place of the percentage, they could not play the final phase and therefore the Torreón team took their place.
Throughout the history of the league74 percent of the time the champions came out of first, second, or third place. Those who have been first and second are the ones who have won the title the most times with 22 times each, while the third has come out on top 14 times.
Added to this, the curse of sixth place continues to be interesting, since only a club that has qualified on that rung has been able to lift the trophy, something that the León of the Argentine Nicolas Larcamon suffered when being left out in the play-off against Atlético San Luis. The rest of the distribution of titles has been like this: fourth place has won seven times; the fifth and eighth have been obtained five times; finally, the seventh, ninth and tenth have only been awarded once.
Now, let’s remember where the last champions of the MX League. In Apertura 2022, the Tuzos were fourth, while in Clausura 2022 Atlas was third and in Apertura 2021 it was second. For Guard1anes 2021, Cruz Azul broke his curse after being a super leader and six months earlier, in Guard1anes 2020, Lion he took the trophy after being on top.
Further back, it should be remembered that the Clausura 2020 was canceled due to the issue of the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19, but six months earlier, in the 2019 Apertura, Rayados was the monarch despite being the eighth. In the Clausura 2019 Tigres won after being second, the same happened in the Apertura 2018 with América. Already in the 2018 Clausura, glory went to Santos Laguna, fourth in the standings, with tigers being the winner in the Apertura 2017 by being second and Chivas taking the Clausura 2017 by being third.
Finally, at the Opening 2016 tigers he was third and in the 2015 Apertura he was fifth, Pachuca was second in the Clausura 2016, Saints Lagoon was eighth in the Clausura 2015 and the America added one more star in the 2014 Apertura after having been the leader. When La Fiera was two-time champion in the Apertura 2013 and Clausura 2014, he finished third and eighth, respectively.
|
Champion
|
Tournament
|
Place
|
Pachuca
|
Opening 2022
|
4
|
Atlas
|
Closing 2022
|
3
|
Atlas
|
Opening 2021
|
2
|
Blue Cross
|
Guardians 2021
|
1
|
Lion
|
Guardians 2020
|
1
|
striped
|
Opening 2019
|
8
|
tigers
|
Closing 2019
|
2
|
America
|
Opening 2018
|
2
|
Saints Lagoon
|
Closing 2018
|
4
|
tigers
|
Opening 2017
|
2
|
Chivas
|
Closing 2017
|
3
|
tigers
|
Opening 2016
|
3
|
Pachuca
|
Closing 2016
|
2
|
tigers
|
Opening 2015
|
5
|
Saints Lagoon
|
Closing 2015
|
8
|
America
|
Opening 2014
|
1
|
Lion
|
Closing 2014
|
8
