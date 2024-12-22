This Sunday December 22 One of the most anticipated events of the year has been held in Spain: the Extraordinary Draw of the Christmas Lottery. The children of San Ildefonso have sung, from the Teatro Real, the winning numbers of this 2024.

The awards that always generate the most expectation are the Fathe second prize and the third prize. Fourth prizes are also highly desired, as are fifth prizes. And it’s no wonder. The latter, which are a total of eight, distribute a total amount of 60,000 euros per serieswhich is equivalent to 6,000 euros per tenth and 300 euros per euro played.

After a morning full of nerves and excitement, they already know each other cities and administrations in which he won the fifth prizes of the 2024 Christmas Lottery.

Administrations that sell 37876, first fifth prize of the 2024 Christmas Lottery

Administrations that sell 72853, second fifth prize of the 2024 Christmas Lottery

Administrations that sell 74778, third fifth prize of the 2024 Christmas Lottery

Administrations that sell 45456, fourth fifth prize of the 2024 Christmas Lottery

If you have been one of the lucky ones, you must take several aspects into account when collect the fifth prize of the Christmas Lottery 2024. We will tell you all the details.









How much money do you win with the fifth prize of the 2024 Christmas Lottery?

Each fifth prize of the Christmas Lottery distributes a total amount of 60,000 euros per serieswhich is equivalent to 6,000 euros per tenth and 300 euros per euro played.

What is the probability of winning the fifth prize of the 2024 Christmas Lottery?

With a only tenth playedthe probability of winning a prize from the 2024 Christmas Lottery is one 5%. Things get complicated to win the jackpot, the second prize or the third prize.

To get hold of the fourth prizes we have a somewhat more positive prognosis. By distributing two awards, we have two options out of one hundred thousand (0.002%).

The same happens with the fifth prizes. With a greater number of awards, the probabilities increase. Specifically, there are eight chances out of a hundred thousand (0.008%).

How much money does the Treasury keep from the fifth prize of the 2024 Christmas Lottery?

Only the winners of a jackpot prize of 40,000 euros have to pay taxes, according to the legislation. Therefore, the fifth prizes are exempt from taxesbecause its amount is less than this figure.

When can the fifth prize of the 2024 Christmas Lottery be collected?

It is important to know that there is a deadline to be able to collect the money for the fifth prize of the 2024 Christmas Lottery. If it is not done within this time, the corresponding financial amount will be lost.

In total, there is a period of three monthswhich begins the same afternoon as the draw and once both the verifications of the numbers drawn and the computer processes are completed. Therefore, the lucky one can claim the prize from December 22, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. until March 22, 2025 at 6:00 p.m.

The State Lotteries and Betting Office warn that this year December 22 is a Sunday, so it is likely that financial entities will begin the jackpot payment process on Monday, December 23except for exceptions of opening on Sundays or holidays.

Where is the fifth prize of the 2024 Christmas Lottery collected?

The winner of the fifth prize of the 2024 Christmas Lottery must go to a financial entity authorized by the State Lottery and Betting Society (BBVA and CaixaBank). There you will be asked for the necessary documentation to comply with legal obligations. If the tenth has been shared, all participants must be present, each with their corresponding personal information.

How is the fourth prize of the 2024 Christmas Lottery collected?

The fifth prize of the 2024 Christmas Lottery is a jackpot. This means that the financial amount distributed is equal to or greater than 2,000 euros. In this case, the award is collected through a check or transferwhich is done immediately after having gone to the corresponding financial institution.

If the winner does not have an open bank account at the time of payment, they will not be able to receive the amount or create a new one for this purpose.