The number of parking spaces at intercepting parking lots in Moscow increased by 1,067 (including 111 for the disabled).

New intercepting parking lots with barriers have been organized near the stations Rasskazovka, Govorovo, Sokolinaya Gora, Izmailovo (3 parking lots) and Novokosino (2 parking lots). Now in the metropolis there are 60 such parking lots. They can be used free of charge from 5.30 to 2.00, if you make at least 2 trips on the metro, starting at the nearest station.

By the way, a service for drivers has been added to the Moscow Transport mobile application. A parking map has been earned, showing the number of places, the price and the nearest metro stations. You can also build a route that involves not only public transport, but also your own car.

Capital Deptrans promised this year to launch a single mobile application for all carriers (including private companies, taxis and car sharing).