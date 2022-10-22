Has a meter high stadium clock been secretly hidden under the IJssel stands of football club Go Ahead Eagles from Deventer for decades? In the podcast series The Mystery of the Championship Clock dig four reporters from the Stentor is finding its way to the answer to the question that has puzzled many fans for years. ,,Seek and thou shalt find,” says Dick Schneider, club icon of Go Ahead.

In the glory years of Go Ahead, before the Second World War, the football club won several national championships. This was also the case in 1930. The Deventer citizenry gave Go Ahead a meter-high stadium clock as a gift. On a granite pedestal ‘De Klokke’ showed off for decades at the height of the center line. The clock became the landmark for supporters. If you went to ‘Kowet’, you met at the stadium clock.

That tradition came to an end in 1963, when the IJsseltribune was built. Suddenly the meter-high clock disappeared. No one knows exactly where. There are, however, supporters and club icons who strongly believe in the story that the championship clock has been lifted from its pedestal and has been slid under the grandstand to be built for convenience.





The Stentor went to investigate. Listen to the podcast The Mystery of the Championship Clock and help us find the answer to the question: has the championship clock been ticking under the IJsseltribune for more than sixty years?

This podcast of the Stentor was made by Nieke Hoitink, Castor van Dillen, Jeroen Achtereekte and Fleur Reijngoudt. Final editor: Carin Smolders.

Listen to the podcast through your favorite podcast app:

You can listen to the podcast below via our site, but you can also subscribe via your favorite podcast apps such as Spotify, apple or Podtail.





