This Sunday December 22 One of the most anticipated events of the year has been held in Spain: the Extraordinary Draw of the Christmas Lottery. The children of San Ildefonso have sung, from the Teatro Real, the winning numbers of this 2024.

One of the awards that always generates the most expectation is the fat man. And it’s no wonder. This award distributes 4,000,000 euros to the seriesthat is to say, 400,000 euros per tenth and 20,000 euros for every euro played. A very attractive amount that, without a doubt, can change your life.

After a morning full of nerves and excitement, they already know each other cities and administrations in which the Gordo of the Christmas Lottery 2024 has won.

Administrations that sell the number 72480, the 2024 Christmas Lottery Jackpot

MURO ​​DEL CARMEN, 4, LOGROÑO, LA RIOJA 941251373









If you have been one of the lucky ones, you must take several aspects into account when collect the first prize of the Christmas Lottery 2024. We will tell you all the details.

How much money do you win with the 2024 Christmas Lottery Jackpot?

The Christmas Lottery Jackpot is the most desired due to its high financial amount. The first prize distributes a total of 4,000,000 euros to the series. This is equivalent to 400,000 euros per tenth and 20,000 euros for every euro played.

Other prizes linked to the 2024 Christmas Lottery Jackpot

The chances of a participant winning the 2024 Christmas Lottery jackpot are quite small. It only has one chance in one hundred thousand (0.001%). However, there is no need to be disappointed because you can still opt for more awards that are directly linked to this first prize.

Approaches to Gordo (previous and posterior numbers) : 2 prizes of 2,000 euros per tenth are distributed.

Gordo’s last three figures : 99 prizes of 100 euros per tenth are distributed

Two last figures from Gordo : 999 prizes of 100 euros per tenth are distributed.

Gordo’s last figure (refund): 9,999 euros of 20 euros per tenth are distributed

How much money does Hacienda del Gordo keep from the 2024 Christmas Lottery?

Therefore, a person who has a tenth of the Gordo (400,000 euros), will finally receive a total amount of 328,000 euros.

When can the 2024 Christmas Lottery Jackpot be collected?

It is important to know that there is a deadline to be able to collect the money from the Gordo from the 2024 Christmas Lottery. If it is not done within this time, the corresponding financial amount will be lost.

In total, there is a period of three monthswhich begins the same afternoon of the draw and once both the verifications of the numbers drawn and the computer processes are completed. Therefore, the lucky one can claim the prize from December 22, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. until March 22, 2025 at 6:00 p.m.

The State Lotteries and Betting Office warn that this year December 22 is a Sunday, so it is likely that financial entities will begin the jackpot payment process on Monday, December 23except for exceptions of opening on Sundays or holidays.

Where is the 2024 Christmas Lottery Jackpot collected?

The person who wins the Christmas Lottery Jackpot must go to a financial entity authorized by the State Lottery and Betting Society (BBVA and CaixaBank). There you will be asked for the necessary documentation to comply with legal obligations. If the tenth has been shared, all participants must be present, each with their corresponding personal information.

How is the 2023 Christmas Lottery Jackpot collected?

The Christmas Lottery Jackpot is a jackpot. This means that the financial amount distributed is equal to or greater than 2,000 euros. In this case, the award is collected through a check or transferwhich is done immediately after having gone to the corresponding financial institution.

If the winner does not have an open bank account at the time of payment, they will not be able to receive the amount or create a new one for this purpose.